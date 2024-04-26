One of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever is leaving Prime Video soon — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

You can never beat a chill night in watching one of your favorite classic movies. There’s just something about putting your feet up and experiencing the nostalgia you forgot about. Fortunately, the best streaming services have an extensive library containing iconic movies, and Prime Video is one of those services that currently has one of my favorite sci-movies of all time.

“The Terminator” is actually a piece of art that stands out in the entertainment industry, and it did amazingly well for its time. With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, it’s obvious that the movie has resonated with many people around the world, including me. I know that I’ll be watching the iconic sci-fi action movie this weekend, not only to make the most of it being on a streaming service but to experience the beloved cyborg assassin wreaking havoc again.

So, if you’re looking for the best movies to stream this week , it’s worth adding “The Terminator” to your list. It will be available on Prime Video in the U.S. until April 30, so don’t miss it.

‘The Terminator’ is waiting for you

Unfortunately, “The Terminator” won’t be back (pun intended) once it leaves Prime Video. So, if you’re in the mood for some fun action mixed with intense fighting scenes, then stream this iconic movie starring the one and only, Arnold Schwarzenegger. For those who somehow haven’t watched it, I’ll give you a brief synopsis without spoiling too much. Seriously, though, how have you never seen this?

Cyborg assassin known as the Terminator (Schwarzenegger) travels back to the past to kill a woman named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). On the other hand, a human soldier named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) has been sent to protect Connor, as he reveals dark secrets about the dangerous artificial intelligence system Skynet and how Connor plays a role in its future destruction. Reese must protect her from harm, as Skynet knows her unborn son will be the key to destroying the system.

Due to the success of “The Terminator” back in 1984, a new franchise was born, with sequels and prequels showing the backstory of the cyborg assassin and even exploring the future with Connor’s son. Now it’s one of the most iconic franchises to date, and it’s possible that this movie predicted computer systems in our technology-driven world becoming self-aware.

Critics still praise this iconic movie 40 years later

Yes, it’s surprising that critics still leave positive reviews on this movie that came out in 1984. The same goes for fans since the Rotten Tomatoes audience score is around 89%. This just proves that people are still watching it, and you have the same chance of experiencing it again on Prime Video. If you haven’t watched it, here are just a few reviews to convince you.

Jason Bailey from Flavorwire said: “You almost forget the film's flaws - like the cartoony look of the war-ravaged future. Here, the most absurd excursion is believable and we go along willingly - stopping now and then for a breath or a laugh.” Meanwhile, CBR’s Howard Waldstein said: “Perhaps no other villain of the 80s is as iconic as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator.”

Kirk Ellis from H ollywood Reporter believes “the havoc makes for a genuine steel metal trap of a movie that may very well be the best picture of its kind since The Road Warrior.” As you can see, “The Terminator” continues to receive praise from top critics and audiences, proving that it will truly never die.

Stream ‘The Terminator’ before it leaves Prime Video

There isn’t much time until “The Terminator” officially leaves Prime Video, so it’s worth giving it another watch (or watching it for the first time) this weekend. It’s one of my favorite sci-movies of all time, and I will always praise the action, fleshed out narrative, and Schwarzenegger’s performance as a ruthless cyborg assassin.

The countless Rotten Tomatoes reviews indicate that even for a movie that’s 40 years old, it still manages to beat some modern action flicks. Going back in time and appreciating the birth of classic franchises like this is definitely worth your time.

