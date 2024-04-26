7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (April 26-28)

The sun is shining and a fresh batch of new movies and shows are streaming this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

The weekend slate is led by the streaming debut of the hit romantic comedy "Anyone But You," which is anchored by the sizzling chemistry between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.

On the TV side, the quirky dramedy "The Big Door Prize" returns for season 2, while the supernatural mystery "Dead Boy Detectives" expands Netflix's "Sandman" universe. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘The Big Door Prize’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The offbeat comedy with a unique premise returns to follow the denizens of Deerfield as the Morpho machine gets them ready for the mysterious “next stage.” Everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, which cause new questions to arise.

Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) are navigating their new normal while taking some time apart in their marriage. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance, while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine that has left the small town’s residents reconsidering everything they thought they knew about themselves.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ (Netflix)

The “Sandman” universe is growing with this adaptation of the comics by Neil Gaiman. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. The teens were born decades apart but established a friendship with each other after death.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best friends and ghosts solve paranormal mysteries with the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). Their cases range from hauntings to missing children to thieving demons.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Them’ season 2 (Prime Video)

The horror anthology's second season, subtitled “The Scare,” features new characters and different time period. Still set in Los Angeles, it’s now 1991, decades after the events of season 1.

LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) is assigned to investigate the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened officers shaken. During a turbulent time in the city, Dawn is determined to find and stop the killer. But as she gets closer to the truth, something malevolent grips her and her family.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story’ (Hulu)

This four-part docuseries chronicles the rise and success of one of the most recognizable bands in history and their frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. All past and present members of the band fully cooperated with filmmaker Gotham Chopra, giving unprecedented insights into the ups and downs over the past 40 years.

Along with interviews, the show reveals never-before-seen personal photos and footage, unreleased early demos, and original lyrics. And as much as it delves into the past, it also looks toward the future, as Bon Jovi grapples with a vocal injury that threatens everything they’ve built.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Knuckles’ (Paramount Plus)

The latest entry in the Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog — apparently, a thing — takes place between the events of 2022’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” It follows Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) on a journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

New Movies

‘Anyone But You’ (Netflix)

It’s a bit ironic that one of the best modern romantic comedies in years is inspired by a William Shakespeare play, specifically “Much Ado About Nothing.” His tale as old as time of bickering enemies turned lovers is retold deliciously and sensuously thanks to the electric chemistry between leads Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Ben and Bea have a magical meet-cute but a misunderstanding puts them at odds. When they both attend a wedding in Australia, their animosity threatens the proceedings. To avoid hurting their friends, they pretend to become a couple — but their undeniable attraction is no act.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Miller’s Girl’ (Netflix)

This erotic thriller generated a ton of controversy when it was released in theaters earlier this year due to the massive age gap between the stars, 21-year-old Jenna Ortega and 52-year-old Martin Freeman. Understandable, though it is sort of the point of the film. Cairo is a high school senior who takes a creative writing class taught by Jonathan Miller. An assignment brings them closer together, blurring the lines between teacher and student.

Streaming now on Netflix