5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Shudder and more April (23-29)

It’s set to be a slightly quieter week for new movies but there’s still a handful of exciting flicks arriving on the best streaming services and it’s Netflix that’s taking the spotlight with two noteworthy offerings landing on the popular streaming platform.

This week will see “Anyone But You” arrive on Netflix. This glossy rom-com stars two of Hollywood’s biggest rising talents, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and is a bit of a throwback to the type of movie that dominated the cinematic landscape in the early 2000s. The big-red streamer is also offering a divisive erotic thriller that features another in-vogue actor, Jenna Ortega. Plus, the next few days will also see some big movies arrive on premium streaming including Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man”.

If you’re looking for the freshest streaming movies this week then check out the full list below. And be sure to also browse the new TV shows to watch this week as well.

'Anyone But You' (Netflix)

“Anyone But You” is the type of high-profile romantic comedy that used to dominate Hollywood, but has increasingly become confined to streaming services in recent years. That’s what made this movie’s box office success at the tail end of 2023 so refreshing, but if you missed “Anyone But You” in theaters now is your chance to enjoy it at home.

Starring two impossibly attractive leads, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, this rom-com starts as many do, with a case of miscommunication. Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) enjoy an enchanted first date before a misunderstanding spoils their budding romance. Brought back together at a destination wedding, their constant bickering threatens to ruin the occasion and the emergence of their respective exes only complicates matters further. Naturally, Bea and Ben make the only logical decision, they decide to pretend to be a couple for the weekend. What they didn’t expect was real sparks to fly ….

Stream on Netflix from April 23

'Monkey Man' (PVOD)

“Monkey Man” marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel, and the multi-talented performer not only takes charge behind the camera but also stars in this violent revenge thriller. Patel plays an unnamed protagonist, who moonlights as a combatant in an underground fighting ring. However, the kid’s nighttime activities are just a means to an end, as he’s hellbent on revenge against the city's elite leaders who are responsible for a traumatic childhood event and continue to victimize the poor and powerless.

Much more than “John Wick in Mumbai” (as it’s been crudely described by some), “Monkey Man” is an explosive and extremely violent action thriller with a powerful performance from Patel adding emotional stakes. However, while the character drama is engaging, it’s the tightly choreographed fight scenes that steal the show. Patel proves very capable of putting together action sequences that are dynamic, memorable and, best of all, extremely creative. “Monkey Man” is a real gem.

Buy or rent on Amazon from April 23

'Miller’s Girl' (Netflix)

“Miller’s Girl” brings together Jenna Ortega (star of Netflix’s popular “Wednesday” series) and Martin Freeman for an erotic thriller that asks some very uncomfortable questions. Ortega plays Cairo Sweet, an 18-year-old, completing her senior year of high school. Taking a creative writing class taught by Jonathan Miller (Freeman), an author struggling to write anything new, a class project becomes increasingly inappropriate as the lines between teacher and student start to blur.

“Miller’s Girl” has courted controversy pretty much since its first trailer dropped. The large age difference between its two leads, and the subject matter of a forbidden affair, has understandably caused some fallout. The critics weren’t especially kind to this thriller either, it holds a poor 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewers were little kinder at 42%, and Ortega’s strong screen presence helps carry the weaker elements, so if you're curious to see what all the fuss is about then you just might want to give “Miller’s Girl” a chance. Just be sure to keep your expectations in check.

Stream on Netflix from April 25

'Infested' (Shudders)

Horror-focused streaming service Shudder is on a bit of a hot streak right now. Last week it offered “Late Night with the Devil”, a refreshing found footage horror that earned critical acclaim when it debuted in theaters last month. And the scary movie streamer is following up that excellent addition with “Infested”, which looks set to be another can't-miss chiller. Critics have been similarly enthusiastic about this creeping movie, it currently holds a very strong 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie centers on Kaleb (Théo Christine), a lonely guy about to turn 30 years old. He’s currently locked in a family argument with his sister over an inheritance that has also led to his best friend cutting ties. Fascinated by exotic animals, Kaleb brings home a venomous spider (as you do), and you won’t shocked to hear it soon escapes. Quickly reproducing, these creepy arachnids turn Kaleb’s apartment building into a massive spider web and a battle for survival begins.

Stream on Shudder starting April 26

'Love Lies Bleeding' (PVOD)

Director Rose Glass made one heck of an impression with her directorial debut, “Saint Maud," in 2019. Now, the British filmmaker returns with her eagerly-anticipated follow-up, “Love Lies Bleeding” which hit theaters in March and is now limbering up for its streaming debut. Swapping the psychological horror of her first feature, for a more pulpy thriller with a romantic heart, this over-the-top flick is no less impressive. Glass has assembled a strong cast with Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris all involved.

The movie focuses on the relationship between a reclusive gym manager named Lou (Stewart) and an up-and-coming bodybuilder, Jackie (O’Brian). On her way to Las Vegas to achieve her dreams, Jackie was supposed to be just passing through. But also feeling an attraction, she gets a little sidetracked. While Lou and Jackie grow closer, their romance brings unexpected violence, as the web of Lou’s criminal family threatens to consume them both.

Buy or rent on Amazon from April 26