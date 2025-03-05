One of my favorite movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a surprising rom-com slasher

‘Heart Eyes’ is perfect popcorn entertainment

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; (2025)
When I first saw the trailer for “Heart Eyes,” I wasn’t all that intrigued. Admittedly the trailer doesn’t really do the movie justice and it looked like a generic slasher with a healthy dose of romance. But after seeing it in theaters on Valentine’s Day, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s a genuinely fun watch that works any time of the year.

Now that it’s streaming on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV, it’s a fitting time to talk about why this movie was such a surprise for me. I’m a huge horror fan so I typically have high expectations when watching movies in the genre, but “Heart Eyes” managed to exceed them and has easily earned a spot on my favorite movies of 2025 list.

If you didn’t join the hype when “Heart Eyes” was released in theaters back in February, now’s the time to watch it on streaming. Here’s why this unexpectedly fun rom-com slasher is worth the watch.

What is ‘Heart Eyes’ about?

For years, the elusive serial killer known as “Heart Eyes” has terrorized couples every Valentine’s Day, leaving a trail of brutal murders across the country. This year, the killer arrives in Seattle, claiming new victims and sparking fear throughout the city about who will be next.

Meanwhile, Ally (Olivia Holt), a pitch designer recovering from a recent breakup, lands in hot water at work when her latest ad campaign about doomed lovers is deemed insensitive given the ongoing murders. Her boss forces her to collaborate with famed designer Jay Simmons (Mason Gooding), a charming yet mysterious figure she previously encountered at a coffee shop.

Their partnership is tense at first, but they decide to meet up professionally for dinner and create a new campaign. Unbeknownst to them, the killer is watching, believing they are a couple. As the pair grow closer, they find themselves caught up in the deadly game of Heart Eyes.

‘Heart Eyes’ is a fun piece of entertainment

Heart Eyes killer in "Heart Eyes" movie (2025)

(Image credit: Alamy / FlixPix / Sony Pictures)

I think most horror fans would agree that slashers tend to follow the same formula. It usually works, but over the years, the sub-genre has started to feel a little stale especially when you compare modern slashers to classics like “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween.”

That was exactly my mindset going into “Heart Eyes.” But by the time the credits rolled, I was pleasantly surprised and left thinking that the slasher genre could definitely take a few notes from it.

Now, I’m not saying “Heart Eyes” is some masterpiece that belongs at the top of your must-watch list. But it absolutely deserves a spot on your radar for a night when you’re in the mood for something tense, funny, and a little different. The movie works because it embraces what it is, which is solid popcorn entertainment. It never takes itself too seriously, and that’s what makes its fusion of romance, humor, and horror so refreshingly fun.

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in "Heart Eyes" (2025)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

There’s a lot to love about this rom-com slasher, especially the killer’s design. I’m sure that a mask with glowing heart eyes will be a popular Halloween costume this year. But beyond the villain, the incredibly gory (yet creative) kills, and the intense chase sequences, it’s the romance that makes this movie so much fun to watch.

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding have insanely good chemistry as Ally and Jay. They start off as enemies, constantly clashing as they try to create a new advertising campaign to prevent Ally from being fired. As the bickering and banter unfold, you can feel their feelings starting to develop. It’s a familiar setup for a romance flick, but the twist here is that they’re bonding over the shared trauma of being chased by a serial killer on Valentine’s Day. Quite the unique premise.

At times, I did wish there were a few more tension-building moments to really reinforce the horror, rather than leaning so much into the humor. But despite that, it was still a blast. Holt and Gooding truly carry the movie.

You need to stream ‘Heart Eyes’

Heart Eyes killer in "Heart Eyes" movie (2025)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When “Heart Eyes” hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, it probably wasn’t for every couple. Its mix of romance and slasher horror might have put some people off.

But now that it’s streaming on PVOD, it’s the perfect time to give it a shot if you’re feeling curious. What seemed like a typical rom-com slasher at first turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the year so far.

With plenty of dark humor, brutal kills, and genuine chemistry between its leads, “Heart Eyes” delivers a wildly entertaining ride that horror and romance fans alike can enjoy. It’s self-aware without being obnoxious meaning it can balance its genre mash-up with genuine thrills and laughs.

This is one twisted love story worth experiencing at least once. However, if you’re not convinced to stream “Heart Eyes,” see the top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more.

Buy/rent "Heart Eyes" on Amazon or Apple TV now.

Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
