7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu continues to be a trusty destination for movie lovers, offering a constantly expanding selection of critically acclaimed titles. Each month, the platform adds even more must-watch movies to its growing library, making it one of the best streaming services.

But with so many new arrivals, it can be tough to know which movies deserve a spot at the top of your watchlist. That’s where we come in. We’ve combed through Hulu’s latest additions in March 2025 and picked out seven standout movies that have earned an impressive 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

This month’s selection includes the Oscar-winner “Anora,” which is just one reason to sign up if you haven’t got a Hulu account. There’s also my favorite sci-fi movie “Alien” and a romantic drama starring Saoirse Ronan. So, without further ado, here are seven new to Hulu movies you won’t want to miss.

‘Alien’ (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

Hulu just got every single “Alien” movie, which is perfect timing considering the TV show “Alien: Earth” is set to make its streaming debut this summer.

However, if I were to choose one to watch, it would be the first “Alien.” This is my favorite sci-fi movie — no, actually, my favorite movie of all time (almost tied with “Aliens”). It’s what started such an incredible franchise and I’ll always get the same amount of adrenaline watching it, even though I’ve practically memorized every scene.

If you’re not too well-versed in this franchise, “Alien” follows the crew of the spaceship Nostromo, who are on their way back to Earth when they receive a distress signal from an unexplored planet. While investigating, they discover a strange nest of alien eggs, and when one of the eggs hatches, a creature latches onto crew member Kane (John Hurt).

As the Xenomorph begins to grow and hunt the crew one by one, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) emerges as the last hope for survival. You’ll soon realize why she’s one of the most iconic heroines in cinema history.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Hulu now

‘Brooklyn’ (2015)

BROOKLYN: Official HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes we all need to experience a beautifully crafted story about love. “Brooklyn” is exactly that.

Based on Colm Tóibín’s novel of the same name, this romantic drama is emotionally resonant and deeply moving. But most of its praise comes down to Saoirse Ronan’s incredible performance and her character’s struggles between home and the unknown.

“Brooklyn” follows Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan), a young Irish immigrant who moves to Brooklyn, New York, in the 1950s in search of a better future. Initially struggling with homesickness, Eilis gradually adapts to her new life, especially after meeting Tony (Emory Cohen), a charming and kind-hearted Italian-American plumber who falls in love with her.

However, when a tragedy forces Eilis to return to Ireland, she finds herself torn between her old life and a new potential future.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch on Hulu now

‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

You’ve probably heard of “Good Will Hunting” considering it has a star-studded cast and won two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay. If you somehow aren’t familiar but you enjoy character-driven dramas with deep emotional impact, “Good Will Hunting” is definitely worth watching.

Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a 20-year-old janitor at MIT who is secretly a self-taught mathematical genius. After solving a complex math problem left on a classroom board, Will catches the attention of Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), who recognizes his genius and tries to mentor him.

However, after Will is arrested for a fight, the professor strikes a deal to keep him out of jail — under the condition that Will studies mathematics and attends therapy. Reluctantly, Will begins therapy sessions with Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), a compassionate and unconventional psychologist.

Through their sessions, Sean helps Will confront his fears, past trauma, and self-doubt.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch on Hulu now

‘American Hustle’ (2013)

American Hustle Official TRAILER 1 (2013) - Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

For those who want a good crime drama, “American Hustle” is one to watch this month.

This movie has plenty of dark humor, tension, and high-stakes drama, with standout performances and a stylish, retro aesthetic that captures the glitz and chaos of the era. The pacing can be slow at times but the character-driven storytelling alone is worth the experience.

“American Hustle” centers around con artists Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), who are forced to work with ambitious FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) to take down corrupt politicians and mafia figures.

As they dive deeper into the operation, they find themselves caught up in deception, power struggles, and shifting loyalties. Irving's unpredictable wife, Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence), further complicates matters, threatening to derail their entire scheme.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Hulu now

‘True Grit’ (2010)

True Grit (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

A fresh take on Charles Portis’ 1968 novel, “True Grit” reimagines the classic Western for a modern audience.

While the original movie starred John Wayne, this version — helmed by the Coen brothers — delivers a sharper, more grounded story with a stellar cast to match. It’s also the movie that put Hailee Steinfeld on the map, earning her an Oscar nomination for her breakout performance.

“True Grit” follows 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), a determined and intelligent girl who sets out to avenge her father's murder. She hires U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a gruff and hard-drinking lawman with a reputation for getting the job done, to track down the killer, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin).

Along the way, they are joined by Texas Ranger LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), who is also hunting Chaney for a separate crime.

The journey takes them deep into dangerous territory, testing their resilience and resolve. Mattie’s unwavering determination and Cogburn’s grizzled experience create a compelling dynamic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch on Hulu now

‘Anora’ (2024)

Anora Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

At the 97th Academy Awards, “Anora” won five Oscars in total, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Madison, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Director for Sean Baker. This is certainly an achievement, and now that it’s coming to Hulu you’ll have a chance to watch (or rewatch) this hefty romantic comedy-drama.

Mikey Madison stars as Ani, a young sex worker living in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach. She meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the immature son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, and the two begin a passionate, exclusive relationship that leads to a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding.

But when Vanya’s parents discover their son’s marriage, they are outraged and send a pair of enforcers to force him to annul it and return home. Now, Ani is determined to keep the life of luxury she’s recently gained and must persuade Vanya to stand up to his parents and fight for their relationship.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Hulu starting March 17

‘Carol’ (2015)

CAROL - Official Trailer - Starring Cate Blanchett And Rooney Mara - YouTube Watch On

If you want something a little more emotional, “Carol” is a top contender on Hulu. This is a beautiful, emotionally rich romantic drama that’s been widely praised for its storytelling and impressive performances. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara have incredible chemistry, and their slow-burn romance is both heartbreaking and deeply compelling. It also perfectly captures the repressive atmosphere of the 1950s.

“Carol” follows Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), an aspiring photographer working in a department store, and Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), an elegant older woman going through a difficult divorce.

When Carol and Therese meet, they form an immediate connection that slowly blossoms into a deep romance. However, Carol’s estranged husband (Kyle Chandler) threatens to take full custody of their daughter, using her relationship with Therese as leverage. As they navigate societal pressures and personal sacrifices, the two women must decide what they are willing to risk for love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Hulu starting March 18