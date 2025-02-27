My favorite movie of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a unique supernatural thriller

The first couple months of the year are usually pretty sparse for new movie releases, and often the films that do arrive in theaters aren’t really worth watching (January and February are referred to as dump months for good reason). However, in 2025, among the usual misfires like “Flight Risk” and “Wolf Man,” we also got a pair of fantastic thrillers in “Companion” and “Presence,” which have served as much-needed doses of quality.

I’ve been going back and forth on which of these two movies I prefer, and while it’s a very close race, I think I’m edging towards giving “Presence” the nod largely because of its uniqueness. If you missed the Steven Soderbergh movie when it landed in theaters in January, it’s a supernatural thriller told from the perspective of the titular entity haunting a home. That’s a pretty intriguing premise, and “Presence” gets good mileage from its original idea.

If you didn't catch “Presence” in cinemas, you might be pleased to hear that it’s now available to stream at home via premium platforms such as Amazon and Apple. And there are very good reasons why you should make the time to watch this dramatic haunted-house movie, while it’s a little more considered than some of its genre rivals, it’s distinctive and still riveting.

What is ‘Presence’ about?

PRESENCE - Official Trailer - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

“Presence” opens with the Payne family, consisting of a wife, husband and two teenage children, moving into a new plush home. While they initially appear to be the perfect nuclear family, deep cracks are forming within their unit. The parents’ marriage is on the rocks, the son is a school swimming champion and becoming increasingly arrogant about it, while the daughter feels neglected and struggles to handle her grief following the recent death of her friend.

While these cracks become gaping chasms, strange and supernatural events begin to occur around the house. At first, it’s just small things like wardrobe doors mysteriously opening and closing of their own accord, but eventually, these ghostly happenings escalate and become increasingly intense. But what exactly is the ultimate purpose of this supernatural presence?

‘Presence’ is a very unique supernatural thriller

Based on the above plot synopsis you might be thinking that “Presence” sounds like a pretty unremarkable haunted-house thriller. After all, a family being spooked by an unseen spectator while simultaneously handling various personal struggles, isn’t exactly an original premise. However, what makes “Presence” so different is the extremely creative framing and presentation.

The whole movie takes place from the perspective of the unseen, eponymous, presence. As viewers, much like the supernatural entity, we are invisible observers of the Payne family and their increasingly dysfunctional dynamic. That means several scenes play out from strange vantage points, like for example, watching events from within the daughter’s wardrobe or seeing a family dinner play out from up above. This framing is “Presence’s” big selling point, and it’s both inventive and surprisingly impactful. You really do feel like an unseen watcher, there’s almost an element of voyeurism to the movie.

(Image credit: Neon)

While “Presence’s” setup is pure supernatural thriller, the flick is more of a family drama than you might expect. This isn’t merely a movie about things going to bump in the night, instead, it’s about observing a fractured family become more and more detached from each other over time. The character-driven drama is well-sold thanks to strong performances from the whole cast (Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang and Eddy Maday deserve credit) but the movie’s star is Lucy Liu as the uber-demanding mother of the piece. Liu's matriarchal mother crosses the line into pretty unlikable at times, especially during her interactions with her on-screen daughter, but it’s a strong leading turn.

I suspect the slower pacing, and the rather misleading trailers, which sell a very different kind of movie, could be major sticking points for some viewers. “Presence” drew some comparison with “In a Violent Nature” — a 2024 slasher told from the killer’s perspective — but it’s not cut from the same cloth. This is a slow-burn supernatural thriller, often focused on atmosphere and quiet observations about family life. However, it does ratchet up the tension in the third act, and Soderbergh brings the movie to a close with a highly memorable final sequence. Plus, there's a big jump scare that got me.

‘Presence’ reviews — here’s what the critics think

“Presence” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before being released theatrically in January, and it’s been receiving very positive reviews ever since. The movie currently holds an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes . This aggregate score comes from more than 200 individual reviews and is enough to earn the movie a “Certified Fresh” seal of approval.

(Image credit: Neon)

Stephanie Zacharek of TIME Magazine , said “It’s so compact, smart, and elegant that it feels quietly momentous. Without handing everything over, it gives you all you need.” Meanwhile, ABC News ’ Peter Travers was similarly positive in his review: “In this shivery ghost story, Steven Soderbergh proves a rich imagination can work wonders on a low budget and turn the familiar into something fresh and frightening”

Olly Richards of Time Out was another fan of the flick. “This is very effective, experimental filmmaking — and at 85 minutes it never becomes indulgent — and the most exciting thing Soderbergh’s done in quite some time,” said Richards in their overall positive review.

Naturally, there were a few critics not so impressed. Amy Nicholson of the Los Angeles Times declared “The story doesn’t have enough flesh on its bones” and it would seem some audience members agreed. “Presence” holds a rather lukewarm 52% audience score on RT.

The most common complaint from viewers is the slower pace. While I don’t personally think this is a significant problem, I will acknowledge some of the movie’s marketing has attempted to sell "Presence" as a real spine-chilling horror-thriller, likely leading to unfulfilled expectations. Some audience reviews also found the unique framing a little alienating but I’d disagree.

You need to stream ‘Presence’ now

(Image credit: Neon)

Like most years, 2025 at the movies has begun with more a whimper than a bang, but I’m grateful for “Presence” as it’s given me something to shout about. While its slower pacing, and primary focus on family drama instead of spectral thrills, won’t appeal to horror fans, those looking for an atmospheric supernatural story, with a sprinkling of thriller elements in the third act, should give this movie a chance.

I’m also an advocate for movies that take risks or try something original. Of course, having a unique factor doesn’t automatically make a movie good, but it does at the very least make it interesting. So even if “Presence’s” striped back narrative doesn’t quite work for you, don’t be surprised if its fresh vantage point ensures you’re gripped throughout. Plus, at just 85 minutes, Soderbergh is smart enough to know when to bring the movie to a close.

Even if “Presence” is unlikely to be my favorite movie of 2025 by the end of the year, I’m pretty confident it’ll ultimately settle in a very respectable ranking. So, I certainly recommend you give the movie a chance now it’s available to stream at home. However, if you’re not quite sure it’s for you, there are plenty of alternatives in our list of top new movies to stream this week.

Stream "Presence" w/ purchase via Amazon or Apple right now