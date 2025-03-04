5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 4-10)

It’s set to be a slightly slower week for new movies, but major streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Max still have fresh films for subscribers to enjoy over the coming days.

However, my top pick for the week comes via premium streaming as “Heart Eyes” makes its PVOD debut. This seasonal slasher is one of the year’s most pleasant surprises (so far) and sees two people pursued by a serial killer who specifically targets couples, despite the fact they are not romantically involved (at least not yet...). It’s a silly premise, but the movie is self-aware and good fun.

There’s also a new true crime documentary on Netflix, and one of 2024’s best thrillers is set to arrive on Max. While it’s far from the most crowded week of new streaming releases I’ve ever seen, there’s still a handful of movies worth watching. Here are all the top new movies you can watch at home this week.

‘Heart Eyes’ (PVOD)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer

Seasonal slashers are a bit of a Hollywood tradition, and while “Heart Eyes” is far from the first horror flick set during Valentine’s Day, it’s a heck of a lot stronger than its rather silly premise might suggest.

It sees a cynical ad executive (Olivia Holt) teaming up with her hopeless romantic colleague (Mason Gooding) after they are mistaken for a couple and targeted by Heart Eyes, a ruthless serial killer who targets people in love on Valentine’s Day.

Similar in tone to 2023’s “Thanksgiving,” what makes “Heart Eyes” work is that it has plenty of fun with its outlandish concept. It’s really more of a horror-comedy than a straight-up chiller, and some of the kills are delightfully gory.

The opening scene in particular, which involves a couple getting engaged at a lavish vineyard, sets the tone wonderfully. “Heart Eyes” is a little out of season now, but if you don’t want to wait until next Feb. to watch it’s still a good time.

Buy or rent from Amazon from March 4

‘Picture This’ (Prime Video)

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video

In this British comedy, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) is facing the age-old problem of a meddlesome family and a very messy love life.



With her sister’s wedding looming, and no date to speak of, Pia's loved ones decide to play matchmaker and set her up with a series of meet-cutes, some of which aren’t quite so cute. If that wasn’t enough, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) also resurfaces and is looking to reignite the spark adding even more chaos.

“Picture This” doesn’t look like it’s aiming to break from the rom-com recipe followed by numerous movies in this genre. However, the trailer suggests it'll be sweet and bubbly, and Simone Ashley has built up some impressive credits already appearing in “Bridgerton” and “Sex Education” for Netflix, as well as having a small role in 2023’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” movie.

This could be an unexpected gem for Prime Video (and the service needs a hit movie).

Watch on Prime Video from March 6

‘Chaos: The Manson Murders’ (Netflix)

CHAOS: The Manson Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix subscribers positively gobble up true crime documentaries, so it won’t be a shock to see “Chaos: The Manson Murders” quickly find itself within the Netflix top 10 when it debuts on Friday (March 7).

This feature-length documentary aims to explore the infamous criminal and cult leader's motives and is based on a book by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring.

Claiming to bring “a fresh perspective to this chilling chapter of American history” the doc will mix interviews and archive footage to chronicle the blood-curling events. Frankly, it all sounds like the standard formula for a Netflix true crime documentary.

It’s a formula I’ve personally grown quite frustrated with, but as noted, there’s very little doubt millions of Netflix viewers will watch it.

Watch on Netflix from March 7

‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ (Hulu)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man | Official Trailer (2024) Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, Leah McNamara

“Hellboy: The Crooked Man” was an attempt to revive the comic book franchise on the big screen after a lengthy period of inactivity following 2019’s failed attempt at a reboot.

Packing a new creative team, and the full backing of character creator Mike Mignola, “The Crooked Man” was hoped to bring the red-skinned antihero back into the mainstream, but ultimately failed to spark interest flopping at the box office and it also scored poorly with critics.

Set in the 1950s, it sees the eponymous superhero (played by Jack Kesy this time) and a rookie Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BRPD) agent stuck in rural Appalachia after an initially simple mission goes wrong.

With Hellboy sensing danger in the mountains, they discover a community of witches linked to his past. While critics were pretty unimpressed, at least it enjoyed a slightly warmer embrace from fans than the 2019 effort.

Watch on Hulu from March 7

‘Heretic’ (Max)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24

Hugh Grant gives one of my favorite performances in recent years in “Heretic."

The usually affable English actor plays against type as Mr. Reed, a reclusive man who seems friendly but hides darker intentions behind his seemingly good-natured front.

This psychological horror-thriller follows two Mormon missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who find themselves trapped in a deadly game when they knock on Mr. Reed’s door.

While “Heretic” eventually descends into pulpy thrills and shocking narrative twists, its real strength is its more deliberate first act which sees Mr. Reed debate theology with his two increasingly uncomfortable house guests.

n these moments Grant shines brightest, but the wordy first act never drags thanks to the creeping unease slowly ratcheting up in the background.

Watch on Max from March 7