Prime Video’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ trailer teases a mystery thriller full of twists — and now I’m even more excited

The wait is finally over because Prime Video has just dropped the first trailer for “Another Simple Favor.” This highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit “A Simple Favor” is already shaping up to be a mystery thriller worth getting excited over. It will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on May 1.

With Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick stepping back into their roles as the stylish and dangerously unpredictable Emily Nelson and the sweet yet savvy Stephanie Smothers, the sequel appears to have even more twists and dark humor. This time, the two women find themselves on the island of Capri, Italy, where Emily’s unexpected wedding may not be as simple as it seems.

Judging by the newly released trailer, the sequel seems to be doubling down on everything that made the original so intoxicating. Lively and Kendrick’s electric chemistry is coming back in full force, and with Paul Feig returning as director, it looks like we could be in for another wild and unpredictable ride.

The trailer seemingly picks up years after the original movie. Stephanie Smothers, now a successful true-crime author, is seen at a book signing event for her latest work. The event takes an unexpected turn when Emily Nelson dramatically walks into the room, having been released from prison.

Emily extends a surprising invitation to Stephanie, asking her to serve as the maid of honor at her upcoming wedding in Italy. This proposal leads them to the picturesque island of Capri for a lavish ceremony. The trailer clearly hints at underlying tensions and unresolved issues between the two women, suggesting that Emily's intentions may not be as straightforward as they appear.

Amidst the wedding prep and Italian scenery, the trailer really racks up the tension by showing quick flashes of explosions and even a body being carried out of a hotel. So yes, it seems like this sequel could be even bigger than the original.

‘Another Simple Favor’ on Prime Video — here’s what we know

(Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video)

Along with the trailer, Prime Video has also shared more first-look images of the upcoming sequel and plot details about what to expect when it premieres in May. Of course, we might get another teaser trailer before then, but for now, here’s the official synopsis:

“Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

The movie’s cast doesn’t just stop at Kendrick and Lively since we’ll also see Henry Golding, Michele Morrone, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Kelly McCormack and more. “Another Simple Favor” is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video)

Seeing Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick back together for a sequel is enough to get me excited. Add in the Italian setting, mysterious wedding, and a trailer that teases plenty of mystery, and it looks like “Another Simple Favor” is bringing even more twists and glamour this time around. With Paul Feig at the helm again, I can’t wait to see how this new mystery unfolds, and, of course, what wild surprises Emily Nelson has up her tailored sleeve.

“Another Simple Favor” will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 7 before making its global streaming debut on Prime Video on May 1. While you wait, refresh your memory of “A Simple Favor” by streaming it on Netflix now.