'Nosferatu' streaming release date: Here's when you can watch it at home

"Nosferatu", Robert Eggers's adaptation of the classic horror film, has been captivating audiences since its Christmas Day release.

From Bill Skarsgård's transformation into the iconic Count Orlok to the dread that permeates every scene, it's proven Eggers a master of suspense. "Nosferatu's" box office success is undeniable, with the movie earning an astounding $11.5 million on Christmas Day alone. This achievement solidifies its position as the second-highest-grossing R-rated film to open on the holiday, surpassed only by Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" in 2012.

But some folks don't do well with horror at the theater. They need to give it some space to breathe to enjoy it — preferably, at home instead of sitting in front of a large screen. Anyone who's in that boat may be wondering when Nosferatu will available for streaming and now, we have an answer.

"Nosferatu" was released on premium video-on-demand on Tuesday, Jan. 21. So it is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon or Apple.

As for when it'll arrive on a subscription streaming service, we have an educated estimate. As a Focus Features release, "Nosferatu" falls under the NBCUniversal umbrella. That means it will eventually go to Peacock and it gives us a helpful point of reference for its potential streaming timeline.

We can look back to another Focus Features release, "Conclave," for clues on when it might be available. "Conclave" premiered in theaters on Oct. 25 and made its way to video-on-demand services just one month later on Nov. 26. It then landed on Peacock on Dec. 13 — or eight weeks after the theatrical release.

Using this as a reference point, horror fans may see "Nosferatu" on Peacock in mid-to-late February.

What is 'Nosferatu' about?

Estate agent Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) is sent to Transylvania to sell a property in the German city of Wisborg to the enigmatic Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

Unbeknownst to Thomas, his wife Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) has a mysterious connection to the Count that began years ago when, in a moment of despair, she unknowingly invited a supernatural presence into her life. Orlok, obsessed with Ellen, sees the property deal as an opportunity to get closer to her while removing Thomas from the picture.

As Orlok makes his way to Germany, Thomas escapes the Count's castle and seeks refuge in a convent. Desperate to save his wife, Thomas joins forces with his friend Friedrich, their associate Dr. Sievers, and Sievers' mentor, Professor Von Franz.

Together, they set out to defeat the vampire and protect Ellen. However, the bond between Orlok and Ellen proves too strong to be broken by conventional means.