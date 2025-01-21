5 most harrowing documentary thrillers I've ever seen

I'm a huge fan of documentaries, whether they're focused on true crime, nature or unforgettable people or historical events. Documentaries always pull me in, almost like they are a movie, but what makes them even better is that they are based on real, actual events. More than just a news program about the moment or person, you gain in-depth viewpoints and insider information you typically don't find in an article or brief segment. Combine that with good filmmaking and production quality, you have my attention.

One of my favorite types of documentaries is the kind that has you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. I'm sharing the most harrowing documentary thrillers I've ever seen, from historical events we'll never forget to unsolved mysteries we still haven't figured out. Get ready because these documentaries will stay with you long after they are over.

'Fire in Paradise'

If you have never fully understood the impact of a wildfire and its impact on a community and its residents, you will want to see "Fire in Paradise." The documentary chronicles the 2018 Camp Fire that completely destroyed the town of Paradise and became one of California's deadliest wildfires to date. It weaves together eyewitness accounts from survivors and emergency personnel, news footage and the aftermath of the destruction of the town.

What I find the most haunting about this documentary is how fast the wildfire moves, like what we're seeing in California now with the L.A. fires. It takes everyone by total surprise. By the time you know that you need to respond to it, so much damage has happened already. This documentary will help you understand the devastating effects of a wildfire and why it can do so much harm.

►Watch on Netflix

'9/11: One Day in America'

Whether you saw the event playing out in the news or you were in New York to see the events close up, 9/11 is a day in history most of us will never forget. This six-episode documentary released by National Geographic plays out in such incredible detail, it's unlike anything I've ever seen before. Archival footage is mixed with eyewitness accounts and survivor stories.

This documentary brings you up close and personal to an event that left indelible marks in American minds, in our history books and in how our society functions, even to this day. However, it's not one that can easily be watched; so if you plan to see it, brace yourself for an emotional, haunting experience. You will feel like you are right there, on the ground, as if the events are playing out right in front of your eyes.

►Watch on Disney Plus and Hulu

'Three Identical Strangers'

Being born as an identical twin, triplet or part of an even larger set of identical siblings is a gift most of us won't have the chance to experience. Yet, imagine finding out later in your life that not only were you a twin or a triplet but you were separated from your identical sibling at birth. In "Three Identical Strangers," we learn about Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran, and their experience of finding out about each other at age 19.

However, it's so much more complicated than what you may think at first. These three weren't simply given up for adoption and separated from each other due to the nature of the foster care or adoption system —it was part of an experiment. This film is so haunting in terms of what was allowed to happen to several families and the impact it had on everyone's life.

►Watch on Tubi

'MH370 The Plane That Disappeared'

It's a little hard to completely erase the existence of a plane. Even a plane crash in the ocean typically leaves remnants behind. Yet, aside from a few scraps of debris found in the Indian Ocean, the bulk of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in March 2014, has never been found. If you are curious about how that could have happened and what might have happened to the plane, you'll want to watch this documentary.

Of course, this film isn't without its quirks as it dives into a lot of conspiracy theory angles. However, it had me at the edge of my seat and left me wondering about the real-life events that played out on this plane. There's not much we can go on, as they never found the black boxes, so take this documentary with a grain of salt. It will still leave you wondering, though.

►Watch on Netflix

'Missing 411: The Hunted'

I went into this documentary not knowing what to expect at the time. However, the production quality, strong storytelling, and witness recounting were so well done, I felt roped into it right away. "Missing 411: The Hunted" tells the story of numerous hunters who have gone missing in the North American woods. It's more than just about missing persons' cases; it makes you wonder about what really goes on in nature, underneath the stars and far away from society. It will have you questioning: Could there be more out there than what we see and understand?

You may have to go in with an open mind when watching this documentary, but turn the lights down and grab a snack, because this will have you as creeped out as if you were watching a scary movie. In fact, you may just rethink that camping trip this summer.

►Watch on Tubi