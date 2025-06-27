Netflix's No. 1 movie chronicles the infamous 'Poop Cruise' — what to know

Netflix's "Trainwreck" anthology has already tackled the disastrous 1999 reboot of the Woodstock music festival ("Trainwreck: Woodstock '99"), the crack-smoking scandal of Canadian mayor Rob Ford ("Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem") and the 2021 Astroworld accident that saw the deaths of 10 people during a Travis Scott concert ("Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy"). And now the documentary series is taking on one of the most infamous cruises in recent memory.

After premiering on the streaming service on June 24, "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" quickly climbed up the list of Netflix's top movies of the week and holds the No. 1 spot as of writing. It's baffling viewers with its shockingly true story about a 2013 Carnival cruise that went awry after an engine fire left the ship without power for refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning and, notably, flushing toilets.

Here's everything to know about the trending "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" doc and what critics are saying about Netflix's latest title.

What is 'Trainwreck: Poop Cruise' about?

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Over 4,000 vacationers were hoping for a four-day luxury cruise sailing round-trip from Galveston, Texas to tropical Cozumel, Mexico. What they got was basically the Fyre Festival of onboard disasters.

After an engine room fire on February 10, 2013, destroyed electrical cables supplying a Carnival Triumph cruise ship, the boat was left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, air-conditioning, or even flushing toilets. Soon, raw sewage was leaking all over the ship in a dangerous biohazard and food supplies began to dwindle.

Unsurprisingly, fed-up passengers revolted against the cruise company, who struggled to control the fallout before the media grabbed onto the outrageous "Poop Cruise" story.



Along with interviews with passengers, crew members and others who experienced the ill-fated voyage, the hour-long special also features found camera footage from those onboard.

What critics are saying about 'Trainwreck: Poop Cruise'

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you need more convincing to tune into the scandalous new Netflix documentary, several critics have been praising the latest "Trainwreck" installment, with Lucy Mangan of The Guardian calling it "a fascinating look at a toilet disaster that still haunts passengers 12 years later" but proves to be good fun for subscribers: "Unlike the unfortunates aboard the Triumph, we viewers are in and out of the situation in under an hour and feel like we have had quite a lot of fun in the process."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John Serba over at Decider doubled down on the film's enjoyment factor, writing: "The doc is a mostly unserious account of the few miserable days aboard the Triumph, with plenty of commentary and photos detailing how utterly disgusting it was. Admittedly, and especially because nobody suffered serious physical harm, it’s hard not to laugh at the comedy of misfortune and poor judgment that defines this saga."

Even more simply, James Jackson at The Times dubbed it "the grossest, and funniest, documentary of the year." Sounds like just the thing to add to our watch lists this weekend!

Watch "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" on Netflix now