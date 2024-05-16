Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Checking the Netflix top 10 becomes a habit when you need something new to watch, but the list doesn’t always hold the best options. Take “A Man in Full” for example, a drama series that has been rated rotten on the review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes . Yet somehow, it sits right in the middle of the list. The same goes for the top 10 movie section, with low-rated flicks like “Madame Web” and “Mother of the Bride” at the very top.

Although the trending shows give you a general idea of what people are currently watching, it’s not always reliable. That’s why we’ve picked out the best series on the list, from a historical romance drama set in the Regency era to a tense thriller about mysterious disappearances, the options are vast. Let's get into the three shows worth watching right now in the Netflix top 10.

'Bridgerton'

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, it’s no surprise that “Bridgerton” has crashed the top 10, and it will probably make its way to No.1 with season 3 now available on the platform. “Bridgerton”, based on the novels written by Julia Quinn, follows eight siblings in a powerful family who plan on finding love. But as proven throughout the show, it’s quite difficult to meet someone you truly connect with in the Regency era.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) are the eight siblings, and they’ll each have a season dedicated to their love story. Season 1 focused on Daphne, season 2 on Anthony, and the newly released season 3 on Colin.

Watch season 3 on Netflix now

'Blood of Zeus'

“Blood of Zeus” was quick to crash the Netflix top 10 as a fantasy action show , and its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes proves it’s worth watching. Season 2 has recently been added to the platform as well.

This animated series focuses on the son of Zeus, Heron (voiced by Derek Phillips), who must save heaven and Earth despite earning unwanted attention from a vengeful goddess. Set in mythical ancient Greece, “Blood of Zeus” offers a refreshing take on Greek mythology while including gory action sequences and scenes with powerful gods, demons, and mythical titans.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix

'Bodkin'

“Bodkin” is a mystery thriller that involves a group of podcasters who investigate some mysterious disappearances in an Irish town called Bodkin. Gilbert Power (Will Forte) travels to the town specifically to learn more about the cold case of three missing people. Dove Maloney (Siobhán Cullen), a journalist who is also interested, joins Gilbert after the death of one of her sources. Emmy Sizergh (Robyn Cara) is also part of the team as Gilbert's podcaster assistant. Now, they must work together to uncover some of the darkest secrets lurking in Bodkin.

Watch on Netflix