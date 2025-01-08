My favorite fantasy drama is a dark, sexy, grown-up version of ‘Harry Potter’ — binge it before it leaves Netflix

I'm well aware that Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. Every month, the king of streaming services adds new titles and removes others. As exciting as it is to see what's new on Netflix, it can be annoying and sometimes downright upsetting to see what's leaving. I recently discovered that Netflix is losing one of my favorite fantasy dramas next week:

"The Magicians" will disappear from Netflix after Jan. 14.

If you're unfamiliar with the Syfy series, it's kind of "Harry Potter" meets "Narnia" but darker, sexier and weirder.

As much as I wish I could wave a magic wand and make it not so, Netflix U.S. users will no longer be able to watch "The Magicians" after that date. That's a loss not only to anyone who's never seen the show but to longtime fans who occasionally (OK, frequently) like to dip back in to relive some of the best episodes.

With just a week left under "The Magicians" leaves Netflix, there's not much time to waste. Here's why it's worth a binge, whether you're watching the show for the first time or the fifth.

What's 'The Magicians' about?

THE MAGICIANS | Season 1 Trailer | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

"The Magicians," which ran on Syfy from 2015-2020, is based on a trilogy of novels by Lev Grossman.

The story follows a group of young adults who discover that the magical world they read about in childhood books is real — and far more dangerous than they imagined. Graduate student Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) is struggling with his mental health and feeling out of place in the mundane world when he learns he has magical abilities and is invited to Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. Meanwhile, Quentin's childhood friend Julia (Stella Maeve) is denied admission to Brakebills, so she seeks out underground training with hedge witches, which exposes her to darkness and trauma.

As Quentin and friends develop their abilities, they stumble upon the magical world of Fillory, which is under threat from dark forces. A terrifying creature known as the Beast poses great danger not just to Fillory but to the real world. And Quentin, Julia and their friends have the power to stop him.

'The Magicians' is fantasy done right

"The Magicians" has it all: complex characters, heart-wrenching emotions, kooky humor, fascinating mythology and musical sequences (more on that later).

The characters are messy, flawed, and incredibly human. Quentin is awkward and struggling with depression, Julia’s story is heartbreaking but powerful, and Eliot and Margo are equal parts fabulous and deeply vulnerable. They’re all dealing with their own issues, and that makes their friendships and growth so meaningful.

The world-building is incredible. Brakebills feels like a magical Hogwarts for grown-ups, and Fillory is both whimsical and dangerous. The humor and snarky dialogue keep it fun, even when things get intense. Plus, it dives into tough topics like trauma and identity in a way that feels honest. "The Magicians" mixes wild adventure with emotional depth, making it totally addictive.

And then, there are the musical sequences. "The Magicians" is not a musical show, but it features several musical numbers to add weight to key plot points or emotional scenes. The first was season 2's stirring rendition of "One Day More" from "Les Miserables" before Eliot (Hale Appleman) goes into battle. Most fans generally agree that the pinnacle was "Under Pressure" in season 3, highlighting the need for all of the magicians to cooperate.

Under Pressure (Full Extended Version) | THE MAGICIANS | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

But my personal favorite is a rendition of "Take On Me" in season 4. Sometimes, I queue it up when I need a good cry because it never fails to deliver. Warning: The scene contains major series spoilers.

Start binge-watching 'The Magicians' now

As I said, only a week remains before "The Magicians" leaves Netflix. Now, I should note that the series will become available on Tubi for free starting Jan. 15, so it's not like it's completely disappearing from streaming. But if you're a Netflix subscriber and want to watch the show without ads, time is running out.

"The Magicians" is comprised of 65 episodes over five seasons. Since it aired on Syfy, each episode is about 45 minutes long. It will take 48 hours and 45 minutes to binge the entire series.

Unfortunately, unless you plan to watch seven or eight hours a day, you probably won't finish before Jan. 15. However, you can at least make a good start before you have to switch to Tubi and suffer through ads.

For fans who want to rewatch key episodes before "The Magicians" leaves Netflix, these are the 10 I plan to view (in chronological order):

"Unauthorized Magic" (season 1, episode 1): The pilot. Quentin and Julia are tested for magical abilities.

The pilot. Quentin and Julia are tested for magical abilities. "Plan B" (season 2, episode 7): The gang undertakes a heist.

The gang undertakes a heist. "Be the Penny" (season 3, episode 4): Penny grapples with his new state of being.

Penny grapples with his new state of being. "A Life in the Day" (season 3, episode 5): Quentin and Eliot embark on a quest to solve a mosaic puzzle.

Quentin and Eliot embark on a quest to solve a mosaic puzzle. "Six Short Stories About Magic" (season 3, episode 8): Interwoven short vignettes focus on different characters.

Interwoven short vignettes focus on different characters. "All That Josh" (season 3, episode 9): The gang ventures into a pocket world created by Josh, where they sing "Under Pressure."

The gang ventures into a pocket world created by Josh, where they sing "Under Pressure." "Escape From the Happy Place" (season 4, episode 5): Eliot struggles to break free of his mental prison.

Eliot struggles to break free of his mental prison. "All That Hard, Glossy Armor" (season 4, episode 10): Margo confronts her insecurities and her past, in musical form.

Margo confronts her insecurities and her past, in musical form. "Oops!…I Did It Again" (season 5, episode 6): The gang is trapped in a time loop with an apocalyptic event.

The gang is trapped in a time loop with an apocalyptic event. "Fillory and Further" (season 5, episode 13): The series finale

If I have more time, I'll add more episodes. And at some point, I'll do a complete series rewatch, either on Tubi or elsewhere. (I suspect "The Magicians" will eventually land for good on Peacock, since it's a Universal production.)

With no major fantasy dramas airing right now, "The Magicians" can fulfill your craving for a darkly whimsical, emotionally rich, and sharply witty escape into a magical world full of high-stakes adventures, complex characters and unexpected twists. Don't miss out!