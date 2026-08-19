When a developer creates an AI agent designed to catch online predators, it seems like a noble breakthrough. But how "human" does this digital entity actually become? And what does her existence mean for humanity as a whole?

That’s the clever premise behind "The Artifice Girl," one of the most compelling free-to-stream gems on Tubi right now. It is a tight, cerebral sci-fi thriller that turns a simple room into a high-stakes arena of ethics and technology. However, you only have a short window left to catch it before it leaves the service.

This 2022 indie feature marks Franklin Ritch’s sharp debut as writer and director. Though it flew under the radar after its festival run, its streaming release has given it a much-deserved second life. If you're looking for an intelligent, surprisingly prescient movie that directly mirrors today’s real-world tech dilemmas, "The Artifice Girl" is well worth your time. Here is what you need to know.

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What is 'The Artifice Girl' about?

Special agents Deena (Sinda Nichols) and Amos (David Girard) bring programmer Gareth (Franklin Ritch) into an interrogation room, convinced he’s soliciting minors online. Gareth reveals a far different truth: he is using a virtual avatar to lure predators on dark web boards and turn them over to law enforcement. The young girl in the photos, Cherry (Tatum Matthews), isn't real. She is an advanced artificial intelligence built to act as digital bait.

THE ARTIFICE GIRL (2023) - Feature Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Realizing the technology's potential, the agents transition from trying to shut Gareth down to backing his operation. As the narrative leaps forward through distinct time jumps, a central conflict sharpens: Cherry is constantly evolving. She is growing far more sophisticated than her creators ever intended.

Decades pass, leaving an aging Gareth (played in later years by Lance Henriksen) to face an entity that has transformed into something entirely new. The film ultimately forces a haunting question: at what point does a creation cease to be something you can control?

Why I recommend streaming 'The Artifice Girl'

(Image credit: Tubi)

AI has become an inescapable part of modern life. As generative systems advance, society faces tough ethical questions: if we build an entity that simulates thought and emotion, do we owe it moral consideration?

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"The Artifice Girl" tackles these complex themes without resorting to heavy-handed exposition. Unfolding almost like a stage play, it relies on crisp dialogue, deliberate reveals, and a central character whose evolving motives keep you guessing at every turn.

If you enjoyed atmospheric, high-concept sci-fi like "Ex Machina," this subtle, brainy thriller is essential viewing. Check it out before it's too late.

Stream "The Artifice Girl" on Tubi

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