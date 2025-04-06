Looking for a binge-watch? 3 free shows on Tubi I recommend

In the increasingly expensive streaming landscape, Tubi graciously remains an anomaly: It's one of the best free streaming services, offering a lineup of more than 275,000 titles to movie and TV lovers for not even a cent (as long as you don't mind some ads during your binge).

However, having so many wide-ranging, on-demand choices can make it difficult to narrow down exactly which TV show you should marathon-watch next.

So, Tom's Guide has done the hard part for you by finding three excellent throwback shows to fit any fancy, whether you're after a buttoned-up detective drama, some high-kicking supernatural action or one of TV's best rom-coms.

Here are three dependably great series that you can stream on Tubi right now.

'Prime Suspect'

Prime Suspect | All Seasons 1-7 | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dame Helen Mirren is royalty of both the stage and screen, but in the 1990s, she was arguably best known as Detective Jane Tennison, the lead of the acclaimed ITV police procedural "Prime Suspect," which ran for seven seasons from 1991 to 2006 and earned the performer three BAFTAs and two Emmy Awards for her tenacious performance.

As one of the first female Detective Chief Inspectors in greater London's Metropolitan Police Service, Mirren's no-nonsense Jane regularly has to navigate institutionalized sexism as she ambitiously rises through the ranks of the police force, all while solving horrific crimes in London and the surrounding areas.

Watch "Prime Suspect" on Tubi now

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

BUFFY: Season One TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

A "Buffy" rewatch will take on an extra dose of poignancy now, what with the recent loss of main cast member Michelle Trachtenberg — who portrayed Dawn Summers, the younger sister of our eponymous vamp-slaying hero Buffy (an iconic performance from Sarah Michelle Gellar) — as well as news that the supernatural drama, which ran from 1997 to 2003 on The WB and UPN, is soon getting a reboot on Hulu.

If you missed the beloved '90s show the first time around or simply want a nostalgic catch-up ahead of that revival, now's a great time to revisit the ghoul-filled hijinks of Buffy Summers and her plucky Scooby Gang (played by Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon and Anthony Stewart Head).

Across seven seasons, viewers got a masterfully balanced blend of genuine frights, plenty of laughs and a whole lot of heart.

Watch "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on Tubi now

'Moonlighting'

The behind-the-scenes discourse surrounding "Moonlighting" and its two leads, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, was nearly as famous as the ABC dramedy itself, but the rocky relationship between the two actors seemingly fueled their potent onscreen chemistry as private detectives David Addison and Madelyn Hayes, respectively.

Running for five seasons on ABC from 1985 to 1989, "Moonlighting" was a hit with viewers thanks to that slow-burn tension and the screwball humor between smart-aleck David and Type-A ex-model Maddie, as they worked together and solved a variety of entertaining cases at their Blue Moon Detective Agency.

Watch "Moonlighting" on Tubi now