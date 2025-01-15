7 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

January 2025 is bringing plenty of exciting titles new on Paramount Plus, proving that the streamer has no shortage of great movies. While it might not make our list of the best streaming services, it's certainly not because of a lack of quality content.

After browsing through the latest releases on Paramount Plus, I found seven movies that earned a 90% or higher rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, these ratings don’t always prove a movie is excellent, but they at least show that the majority of professional critics enjoyed it.

I've picked out the seven most critically acclaimed movies that have arrived on Paramount Plus this month. Included in the list are one of David Fincher’s best crime thrillers, a standout sci-fi flick starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, and an unflinching Western drama. So, without further ado, here are the seven top movies new to Paramount Plus to watch in January 2025.

‘Chinatown’ (1974)

Chinatown (1974) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Starting off strong with a true classic, we have the mystery thriller “Chinatown.” This iconic movie draws inspiration from the California water wars, a series of early 20th-century conflicts over water rights that allowed Los Angeles to gain control of the Owens Valley's water supply.

“Chinatown” is a neo-noir mystery set in 1930s Los Angeles that follows private investigator J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson), who is hired by a woman claiming to be Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband, Hollis Mulwray (Darrell Zwerling), a prominent engineer involved in the city's water supply system. When Hollis is found dead under suspicious circumstances, Jake discovers he was drawn into a circle of deceit. As Jake digs deeper, he finds shocking truths about the real Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway), her powerful father, Noah Cross (John Huston), and a dark family secret that ties everything together.

Genre: Crime, mystery, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968)

Rosemary's Baby (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite classic horror movies has to be “Rosemary’s Baby,” and fortunately, it’s available to stream on Paramount Plus right now. This classic psychological horror is most notable for its creeping sense of dread and its commentary on societal pressures and manipulation. If you’re looking for an unsettling watch this week, “Rosemary’s Baby” should be added to your watchlist.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Rosemary’s Baby” follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), a young woman who moves into a historic New York City apartment with her husband, Guy (John Cassavetes). Soon after settling in, the couple becomes acquainted with their peculiar and overbearing neighbors, the Castevets. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, she begins to experience unsettling symptoms and grows increasingly suspicious that the people around her, including her husband, are conspiring against her.

Genre: Horror, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘Dirty Pretty Things’ (2002)

2002 Dirty Pretty Things Official Trailer 1 HD Miramax - YouTube Watch On

If you appreciate movies that combine suspense with a meaningful story, “Dirty Pretty Things” is definitely worth watching. It provides a raw and unflinching look at the lives of immigrants and the harsh realities they face, such as exploitation and survival in the shadows of society.

“Dirty Pretty Things” centers around Okwe (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a Nigerian immigrant working as a cab driver and night porter at a hotel. Okwe discovers a dark secret when he finds a human heart in one of the hotel's toilets. This leads him to uncover an illegal organ trafficking operation run by the hotel's manager, Juan (Sergi López). Okwe teams up with Senay (Audrey Tautou), a Turkish asylum seeker working at the hotel, who is also struggling with her own challenges as an undocumented immigrant.

Genre: Crime, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘Arrival’ (2016)

Arrival Trailer (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

One of the standout sci-fi movies of the last decade is undoubtedly “Arrival.” While many might expect sci-fi to be packed with epic alien battles and explosive action, “Arrival” takes a completely different approach. It combines the monumental event of humanity’s first contact with aliens with a deeply personal and emotional story about love, loss, and the power of choice. Sure, it’s a slow burn, but every moment is absolutely worth it.

“Arrival” focuses on Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams), a brilliant linguist, who is recruited by the U.S. military after mysterious alien spacecrafts land at 12 locations around the world. Working alongside physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), Louise's mission is to decipher the language of the extraterrestrial beings, known as Heptapods, to understand why they have come to Earth. As Louise delves deeper into the aliens' unique, non-linear language, she begins to experience visions that blur the lines between past, present, and future.

Genre: Science fiction, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘There Will Be Blood’ (2008)

There Will Be Blood (2007) Official Trailer - Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

A gripping movie that explores ambition and the cost of unchecked greed is “There Will Be Blood,” and it’s definitely worth a watch if you love a good bit of drama. The movie’s impressive visuals and haunting music by Jonny Greenwood elevate the experience, which only adds to the sense of tension and the drama’s unsettling mood.

“There Will Be Blood” is a sprawling drama that follows Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), a fiercely determined and ruthless oil prospector. After striking oil, Daniel builds a successful empire but becomes increasingly consumed by his ambition and distrust of others. His relationship with his adopted son, H.W., is strained as his obsession with power and wealth deepens. A central conflict arises between Daniel and Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), a young preacher whose family owns land that Daniel needs for drilling.

Genre: Western, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘Almost Famous’ (2000)

Almost Famous (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Almost Famous” is widely regarded as a brilliant movie and has since become a beloved classic in the coming-of-age and music genres. It received critical acclaim upon release and has continued to earn praise over the years for its heart and memorable performances. If you’re a fan of music and pure nostalgia, this should be your next watch.

“Almost Famous” is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama that follows a teenage boy named William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he goes on a life-changing adventure with a rock band in the 1970s. William, a 15-year-old music enthusiast, is hired by Rolling Stone magazine to write an article about the up-and-coming band Stillwater. As he accompanies them on tour, William experiences the highs and lows of the rock-and-roll lifestyle, from wild parties and romantic entanglements to the pressures of fame and the complex dynamics within the band.

Genre: Comedy, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

‘Zodiac’ (2007)

Zodiac (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

In the mood for a slow-burn thriller? “Zodiac” is one to watch this month. This thriller is based on the true story of the hunt for the infamous Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie is also regarded as one of David Fincher's best works and a standout in the crime thriller genre.

“Zodiac” follows a trio of characters — Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a cartoonist for the San Francisco Chronicle; Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), a journalist for the paper; and Inspector Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), the lead detective on the case — as they become obsessed with uncovering the identity of the Zodiac Killer. The killer's cryptic letters and taunting messages to the media complicate the investigation, and despite years of effort, the case remains unsolved.

Genre: Crime, mystery, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus