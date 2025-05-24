In a world full of mean girls, be an Elle Woods — not a Regina George. As the upcoming "Elle" series on Prime Video prepares to take us back to Elle’s high school days, it’s worth remembering why "Legally Blonde" remains a standout in the crowded field of ‘90s and early 2000s It Girls.

Cher Horowitz, Summer Roberts, Blair Waldorf, Elle Woods: These teen and young adult queens strutted through pop culture hallways with glossy hair and to-die-for wardrobes. But only one of them climbed the hallowed Harvard Law steps ("What, like it’s hard?")

Now, you can revisit Elle's story by streaming "Legally Blonde" before the TV prequel series premieres. It's currently available on Prime Video, but not for long, so don't wait or you'll miss out.

An It Girl who redefines what 'It' is

Sure, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has privilege and lots of it. But unlike her pop culture peers, she wields it as a tool, not a weapon. While Cher and Blair perfected the art of the “frenemy,” Elle breaks the mold from the very first scene.

She’s not just popular, she’s smart, compassionate and fiercely self-aware — traits rare enough in teen rom-coms that pigeonhole women into “popular,” “nerd,” or “weirdo.” Elle is all three at once.

The film’s only truly sharp barb? “When I dress up as a frigid b---h, I try not to look so constipated.” Honestly, the recipient of that quote, Vivian (Selma Blair), deserved worse after the relentless bullying she dishes out.

But Elle balances that with generosity, like pretending to be Awkward David’s jilted ex just to help him score a date and championing Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge), the unsung nail tech queen. The early Elle-Vivian rivalry fizzles quickly; instead of tearing each other down, they team up to take down Warner (Matthew Davis) and the patriarchy.

Elle’s story isn’t the typical Popular Girl vs. Nerd showdown. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the real enemy is the system, not each other. Unlike Blair Waldorf or Regina George, who cling to power by controlling others, Elle genuinely supports her friends and uplifts those around her. She embodies benevolence where most It Girls wield their status like a weapon.

At its core, "Legally Blonde" is a rom-com about Elle and ... herself. She initially chases Warner to Harvard Law, but quickly realizes she’s too complex, too capable and yes, too blonde for anyone’s narrow expectations. When Warner dismisses her, Elle quietly flips him off with a near-perfect 179 on the LSAT and a revelation that self-love beats dependence.

Case closed: Why you should stream 'Legally Blonde'

Even 24 years later, "Legally Blonde" still resonates. It’s not just a nostalgia trip; it inspired young women to challenge expectations, pursue law, and fight for causes. The sequel spotlighted animal rights before cruelty-free beauty was mainstream, arguably helping kickstart a cultural shift.

Elle’s influence even extends into Broadway and pop culture, with Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” tipping a pinky to the iconic film.

The rumored "Legally Blonde 3" movie has lingered for years, but now the wait is over for fresh Elle Woods content. Prime Video's prequel series, "Elle," set for 2026, promises to introduce a new generation to the confident, kind and unstoppable Elle Woods—Lexi Minetree has big heels to fill.

And honestly, who better to remind us all: In a world of Regina Georges, be an Elle Woods.