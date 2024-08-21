Netflix just got one of the best 'Walking Dead' spinoffs — and you can binge-watch all 8 seasons now

As someone who watched "Fear the Walking Dead" when it first came out almost ten years ago, I can tell you that this series is one of the best spinoffs the "Walking Dead" universe has to offer. So, when I heard that all eight seasons are now available on one of the best streaming services, I was thrilled — not just for myself, but for everyone who hasn’t yet experienced the gripping journey this show takes you on.

Whether you’re revisiting the series like I am or diving in for the first time, now is the perfect time to stream one of the most intense survival stories out there. And if you’re eagerly awaiting the return of "Daryl Dixon" for season 2 in September, you can fill the time by immersing yourself in this prequel series.

Here’s everything you need to know about "Fear the Walking Dead" and why you should start binge-watching it right now on Netflix…

What is 'Fear the Walking Dead' about?

"Fear the Walking Dead" is a post-apocalyptic horror series that serves as a prequel to the hit show "The Walking Dead." It explores the early days of the zombie apocalypse, providing a look at how the world fell apart when the outbreak first began.

The series follows a group of survivors as they navigate the rapidly disintegrating society, starting in Los Angeles and eventually spreading to various locations across the United States and Mexico. The main characters, including a dysfunctional blended family and others they encounter along the way, must adapt to the new, brutal realities of a world overrun by the undead.

Throughout its seasons, the series evolves to focus not just on survival but also on the challenges of rebuilding and finding hope in a world where everything familiar has been destroyed.

'Fear the Walking Dead' expertly shows the world’s downfall

"Fear the Walking Dead" goes back to the beginning of the outbreak in a way that feels terrifyingly real. Watching the first few episodes, I was struck by how quickly everything we take for granted — order, safety, normalcy— began to unravel. Unlike "The Walking Dead", where we enter a world a few months deep into the apocalypse, this show thrusts us into the chaos as it begins, and that’s what makes it so intriguing.

I remember the first time I saw panic spreading through the streets of Los Angeles. It was chilling to watch everyday people, just like us, slowly come to terms with the fact that life as they knew it was over. The scenes of deserted highways, overrun hospitals and the desperate attempts to flee were incredibly powerful because they felt like something that could really happen.

What really stayed with me was how the characters had to adapt to the rapidly changing world around them. Initially, the show centers around the Clark family, led by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), and her fiancé, Travis (Cliff Curtis). Together with their respective children, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane) and Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie), they form the core group of survivors. Their individual and collective journeys highlight the emotional toll of the apocalypse, making “Fear the Walking Dead” not just a story of survival, but a touching exploration of family bonds in the face of devastation.

However, for the sake of being transparent, this show does lose its way near the end of its course. Seasons 1-3 are the best, but as we get deeper into the apocalypse, it becomes exactly like "The Walking Dead" (which feels pointless considering it’s supposed to be a prequel). It would’ve worked perfectly as a limited series, as it could show the downfall of society without transporting us years into the future. Regardless, it’s still worth a watch if you’re a fan of the franchise.

Stream all seasons of 'Fear the Walking Dead' on Netflix

(Image credit: AMC)

If you haven’t yet experienced the gripping drama and intense storytelling of "Fear the Walking Dead", now is the perfect time to jump straight in since all eight seasons are streaming on Netflix. Of course, it’s not the best thing ever, and certainly doesn’t top the main show, but it’s definitely entertaining and thrilling enough.

Stream all 8 seasons of "Fear the Walking Dead" on Netflix.