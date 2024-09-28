Berlin Marathon 2024 live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon for one of the year's great races and some of the best long-distance runners in the world, taking to the streets of the German capital. However, if you find yourself unable to join the crowd on the streets of the city, you can still follow the action.

Read on and we will show you how to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed that legendary runners Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele will not compete in the men’s elite race. It is the first time in more than a decade that these two greats will not be in the Berlin Marathon. However, Ethiopian duo Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema will be in Germany and are among the favourites to cross the line first. There are two top Kenyans to watch out for too: Kibiwott Kandie and Stephen Kiprop.

When it comes to the elite women’s race, it’s another Ethiopian pair – Tigist Ketema and Genzebe Dibaba – who are well-fancied to win. Indeed, there are a number of great Ethiopian women in the race.

It is the 50th year of this race that starts and finishes and the stunning Brandenburg Gate. The course is relatively flat and it tends to be fast, so watch that clock for some potentially record-breaking times. Read on to find out how to follow the Berlin Marathon 2024 wherever you are.

How to watch the Berlin Marathon live stream for free

The Berlin Marathon will be live streamed for free on Olympics.com in various countries. These include:

Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

If you're not from those territories, don't worry, there are other free options too. In Spain you can stream for free via RTVE Play Plus, in Turkey TRT is your best option, and you can also watch a free 2024 Berlin Marathon live stream on RTL Plus in Germany.

If you are from one of those countries, but away from home and want to watch the Berlin Marathon 2024 free from abroad, then try a VPN. Our favorite is NordVPN, thanks to its impressive unblocking streaming services, its speed and it ranked the best on the market right now.

How to watch the Berlin Marathon live stream wherever you are

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K., and want to view your usual German service, you'd select Germant from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the race. Head to RTL Plus to stream the 2024 Berlin marathon.

How to watch the Berlin Marathon in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand

If you're keen to get up early and watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon from the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, the easiest way to do so is to watch the live coverage on FloTrack.

To watch the race, you'll need to be a subscriber, which is $29.99 per month, or $149.88 per year (which works out to $12.49 per month). You can cancel your subscription anytime, so you can sign-up now to watch the race and then cancel at the end of the month.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.