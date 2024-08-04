5 best romantic movies on Netflix right now

Thanks to its popular original movies (many of which are holiday-themed), Netflix has become a go-to destination for love stories, but there’s more to the romantic movies on Netflix than snowbound meet-cutes. Love is a universal human experience, which means that movies about love can take on many forms, and they can approach the stories of two people getting together as something funny or serious, or a mix of both.

That’s what you can find in the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix. These movies feature comedy and drama, deception and honesty, restrictions and liberations, and the entire range of emotions that come along with falling in love. Here are five great romantic movies you can swoon over right now on Netflix.

'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before'

This charming teen rom-com was the unassuming launching pad for one of Netflix’s biggest franchises, but it begins with a simple, grounded story about a high school junior forced to confront her secret objects of desire. The shy Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) discovers that five letters she wrote to her crushes but never sent have been mysteriously delivered to their subjects.

Suddenly she becomes the center of attention, and to deflect suspicions, she agrees to a “fake” relationship with one of those crushes, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), who’s trying to get a reaction from his ex-girlfriend. Of course, the supposedly fake relationship leads to real feelings, but even if “To All the Boys” is a bit predictable, it’s always sweet, funny and likable, thanks to the charisma and chemistry of the lead performers and the gentle, upbeat tone.

'Phantom Thread'

It’s an understatement to say that Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama does not seem like a pleasant romance at first. In his final role to date, Daniel Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock, a demanding and domineering fashion designer in 1950s London. Aside from his sister and manager Cyril (Lesley Manville), no one seems to have much personal affinity for Reynolds, whose talent and success allow him to behave pretty much however he likes.

He appears to be offering that same treatment to headstrong waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps), whom he recruits as a muse and model. But the dynamics of their eventual romance slowly shift, and one of the great pleasures of “Phantom Thread” is discovering how these two strange people are apparently perfect for each other. It’s only at the end that the full extent of their kinky compatibility is revealed.

'Plus One'

It’s not hard to guess how things will go when longtime friends Ben (Jack Quaid) and Alice (Maya Erskine) make a pact to be each other’s dates at a series of weddings over the course of several months. Both claim that they are looking to date other people, but the attraction between the two of them is obvious, and it’s only a matter of time before they acknowledge and act on their feelings.

While their romance proceeds on a fairly familiar course, Ben and Alice are complex characters, and Quaid and Erskine make them into genuine, well-rounded people who are defined by more than just their interest in each other. “Plus One” is funny and heartfelt, and it earns every moment of emotional connection between its relatable protagonists.

'Long Shot'

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron may not make for the most likely romantic pairing, but they fit together surprisingly well in this rom-com set amid a high-pressure political campaign. Theron plays an ambitious presidential candidate who hires Rogen’s schlubby journalist as a speechwriter, and they grow closer as they work long hours together crafting her speeches. Theron’s Charlotte Field and Rogen’s Fred Flarsky are also former childhood neighbors, and their history together helps make their burgeoning relationship convincing.

“Long Shot” is smart about politics without ever letting its social commentary overwhelm the central romance. It presents two characters who are equally intelligent and passionate, and whose mutual respect is just as important as their physical attraction. It’s sharp and warm and often hilarious, with a main couple who are easy to root for.

'Carol'

Todd Haynes’ film based on the Patricia Highsmith novel may be set in the 1950s, but it offers a surprisingly positive outlook for its lesbian main characters. Cate Blanchett plays the title character, an elegant divorcee who shakes up the life of shy store clerk and aspiring photographer Therese (Rooney Mara) when she leaves her gloves behind at Therese’s counter. The two of them begin a clandestine affair, challenged by Carol’s vengeful ex-husband, who is fighting Carol for custody of their daughter.

Despite the pressures they face, Carol and Therese develop a tender bond, and Haynes makes the movie into a sumptuous and affecting romantic drama, without ignoring the larger circumstances. Blanchett and Mara give wonderful, nuanced performances, capturing the excitement and uncertainty of a new, potentially forbidden love.

