'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 moves the action to Rome in new photos

"Emily in Paris" fans got their first look at the soon-to-come second part of season 4 of the hit Netflix dramedy, with the official trailer for the back half debuting on Monday, August 26. Before the final five episodes drop on Thursday, September 12—as with other Netflix shows like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You," the fourth season of "Emily in Paris" what been split into two parts—take an early look at what Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Co. will be up to in the new eps, including a little change of scenery!

A batch of newly dropped stills from season 4 part 2 catches us up not only with the familiar faces and designer fashions we've come to know and love in "Emily in Paris" but also gives a sneak peek at brand-new characters like Rupert Everett's Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome, and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Muratori, rumored to be a new romantic interest for Ms. Cooper.

Image 1 of 12 Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 410 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix) Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Lily Collins as Emily, Bruno Gouery as Luc in episode 407 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri in episode 410 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netfli) Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 409 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix) William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 410 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 407 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 408 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix ) Lily Collins as Emily, Flavio Furno as Gianni, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in episode 409 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 410 of Emily in Pari (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 410 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Lily Collins as Emily in episode 409 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

The fourth season picked up directly after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," per Netflix's official synopsis. "Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."

However, as we know after watching season 4 part 1 — spoilers ahead! — Camille was (Camille Razat) never actually pregnant and simply had a false positive, which she chooses now to tell Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). That Babygate cliffhanger is sure to have some long-term effects on Emily's rekindled romance with Gabriel.

The synopsis continues; Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest … and a new city.”

Yes, that city is Rome, which it looks like Emily is very much enjoying, seeing iconic sites like the Trevi Fountain from the backseat of Marcello's Vespa. And, as you can see from the photos, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) will also be back for part 2, which will no doubt add even more drama to the character's love life.

The recently released photos also show the return of original cast members like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julian and Bruno Gouery as Luc as Emily's Agence Grateau coworkers; Ashley Park as Mindy, Emily's BFF who is prepping for Eurovision; and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, one of the agency's top clients. They will be joined by new cast members including Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Laurent G’s twentysomething daughter from a past relationship and Raoul Bova as Giancarlo, a successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of season 4 part 2, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie, Mindy and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons and season 4 part 1 with a Netflix subscription.