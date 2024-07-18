'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount reveals we'll see 'more sensitive side' of Alfie in season 4

Lucien Laviscount's Alfie had a pretty rough end to "Emily in Paris" season 3. in the finale episode of the France-set Netflix dramedy, the British businessman realized that his girlfriend, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), has feelings for Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), leading him to break up with our eponymous heroine. And though it looks like Emily and Gabriel will be getting closer in "Emily in Paris" season 4 — which will hit the streaming platform in two parts, on August 15 and September 12 — that doesn't necessarily mean that Alfie is totally down for the count.

In fact, Laviscount teased in a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar India what "Emily in Paris" fans can expect from his character this coming season, including getting to see "a more sensitive side" of the chief financial officer of Maison Lavaux.

"I can’t reveal too many details at the moment, but in season four, viewers can expect to see a more sensitive side of Alfie," the actor said. "Staying true to the signature style of Emily in Paris where resolutions are never straightforward or simple, Alfie will have to navigate complex situations and take important decisions."

Does one of those important decisions include getting Emily back? Well, it looks like he might have extra competition this time around — along with Gabriel, Emily was spotted cozying up to a hunky new guy in Italy.

The actor also shared how fulfilling it is to be part of a team like the "Emily in Paris" cast and crew, which includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery as coworkers Julien and Luc, and Ashley Park as Emily's bestie Mindy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Collaborating with a crew, and collectively weaving a narrative that sparks conversations and resonates with audience, are incredibly rewarding," Laviscount shared. "Embodying the essence of the script, and embracing vulnerability in front of the lens where there’s no room for pretense, offer a unique sense of liberation."

And speaking about embodying a script, the actor also noted which was his most memorable moment on the set of "Emily in Paris," though he was coy on details about which of his castmates prompted the moment.

"A co-star forgot their lines during an emotional scene. Instead of calling for a cut, they improvised the dialogue and that transformed the scene," Laviscount detailed. "It was a reminder of the magic that can happen on set, and the importance of being open to unexpected moments while filming."

You'll get to see Alfie's sensitive side and more when the first five episodes of "Emily in Paris" season 4 premieres on August 15. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights and character descriptions. In the meantime, you can catch up with Alfie, Emily and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.