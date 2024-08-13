5 best shows like 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' to stream now

If you really enjoyed the suspense and mystery of "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" on Netflix, then you’re probably on the lookout for your next binge-worthy series that can deliver the same thrills.

With its clever plot twists, a young yet determined protagonist and a narrative that keeps you guessing until the very end, the show has become a standout in the crime drama genre. But once you've solved that mystery, what comes next?

Whether it’s the sharp investigative skills of a strong female lead, the dark and twisted secrets of a seemingly perfect town, or the psychological games that blur the lines between right and wrong, there's a world of gripping shows on some of the best streaming services that offer a similar intrigue and tension. In this list, we’ve chosen five must-watch series like "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

'One of Us Is Lying'

Another book-to-screen adaptation is "One of Us Is Lying," based on the popular young adult novel by Karen M. McManus. The show follows five high school students who walk into detention, but only four make it out alive. The students — Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Simon (Mark McKenna) — each come from different social circles, but they are all suspects when Simon, the creator of a gossip app that spills everyone's secrets, mysteriously dies during detention.

As the investigation unfolds, each of the remaining four students has their own secrets that could make them the killer. The show explores how trust, betrayal and the pressures of high school life can make someone show their true colors. Much like "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder," this mystery combines your traditional "whodunit" with the drama and tension of a teen thriller.

'Nancy Drew'

The 2019 "Nancy Drew" series is a modern reimagining of the classic character from the popular mystery book series. The show follows Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann), an 18-year-old aspiring detective, who puts her college plans on hold after the sudden death of her mother. Set in the small, seemingly quiet town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, the series begins with Nancy trying to distance herself from her past. However, she finds herself drawn back into the world of mystery when she and her friends become suspects in a murder investigation involving a local socialite.

This situation encourages Nancy to dig deeper into the case, and she eventually uncovers not only clues about the murder but also dark secrets about her town — and her own family. Both "Nancy Drew" and "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" feature strong female protagonists who are determined to solve a complex crime.

'Cruel Summer'

If you’re in the mood for more of a psychological thriller, then "Cruel Summer" should be your next watch. This show follows the intertwined lives of two teenage girls over three years in the 1990s.

The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a popular girl, Kate (Olivia Holt), and the subsequent rise of Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), a seemingly average girl who becomes a media sensation and is accused of involvement in Kate's disappearance. The series delves deep into obsession, deceit and the impact of media sensationalism, presenting the story from multiple perspectives and timeframes to reveal the truth behind the disappearance and its aftermath.

'Wednesday'

Of course, you probably know all about "Wednesday," but for those who don’t, it’s definitely worth watching. "Wednesday" is a Netflix series that reimagines the iconic character from "The Addams Family." Set in the quirky and enigmatic Nevermore Academy, the show explores teen Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) life as she goes on a new chapter away from her eccentric family.

Wednesday, portrayed with her signature deadpan demeanor and dark curiosity, is not only adjusting to life at Nevermore but is also drawn into a series of chilling and complex mysteries committed by a monster. The central plot revolves around her attempt to solve a string of murders that threaten the safety of the academy and its inhabitants. Plus, I have to mention that one of the central characters, Enid, is played by Emma Myers (Pip from "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder).

'Yellowjackets'

"Yellowjackets" is a darker show that doesn’t particularly focus on crime, but it does share several similarities to "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder." They both intertwine past and present narratives to reveal hidden truths and secrets, exploring the impact of traumatic events on individuals and their local communities.

“Yellowjackets” follows a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness during the 1990s. The show alternates between two timelines: the harrowing survival story of the teenage girls as they struggle to stay alive and the present-day lives of the survivors, who are now adults grappling with the trauma and secrets from their past. As the story unfolds, it reveals the dark and often disturbing choices the girls made to survive.

