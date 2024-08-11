One of the best sci-fi action movies ever is streaming for free on Tubi — you need to watch it right now

There are only a few movies that I can happily watch over and over again without getting bored, and one of them includes "Predator," the 1987 sci-fi classic that has some of the best quotes ever. What stands out to me is the relentless tension, unforgettable one-liners and that terrifying, otherworldly creature stalking its prey through the jungle.

Now that it’s available on one of the best free streaming services, I’m eager to experience it again. If you somehow haven’t seen "Predator" — or if it’s been a while and you need a refresher — this is your chance to dive back into the heart-pounding, muscle-bound alien-hunting madness that made this movie an instant classic. Trust me, you need to watch it right now on Tubi...

What is 'Predator' about?

"Predator" centers on a team of elite commandos, led by Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who are sent on a rescue mission in a Central American jungle. They quickly realize that they are being hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior known as the Predator, a highly skilled and technologically advanced hunter.

As the commandos are picked off one by one, Dutch and his team must use their wits and combat skills to survive against the Predator, who possesses advanced weaponry, cloaking technology and superior physical abilities.

"Predator" has become a classic in the action and sci-fi genres, spawning multiple sequels, spinoffs and crossovers with other franchises like "Alien," and remains highly regarded for its innovative special effects and iconic creature design.

'Predator' is a movie that has genuine fun

"Predator" has fun by embracing its over-the-top nature while also playing with genre conventions in unexpected ways. The movie kicks off with all the hallmarks of a classic 1980s action movie — muscled-up heroes, big guns and even bigger explosions. The dialogue is filled with memorable one-liners, like "If it bleeds, we can kill it," and "Get to the chopper!" that have become iconic in their own right.

As the story progresses, "Predator" flips the script on these tough guys by introducing an enemy that they can’t just out-muscle or out-gun. This shift from action to horror isn’t just thrilling — it’s a playful nod to the fact that even the biggest, baddest soldiers can be outmatched. I truly praise the movie for having a lot of fun with this concept, setting up moments where the audience expects one thing and then delivering something entirely different.

The movie also indulges in its own absurdity, like when Schwarzenegger’s character covers himself in mud to hide from the Predator’s thermal vision. It’s a ridiculous but brilliant twist that turns the tables on the alien. "Predator" doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that sense of fun and self-awareness is a big part of what makes it such an enduring classic.

It seems as though critics and other fans of the franchise agree with me, considering "Predator" has a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes (87% from audiences). The most notable review comes from St. Louis Post - Dispatch’s Joe Pollack: "There are some really obnoxious things about Predator, but the bottom line is that it is a fast-paced, skillfully structured, exciting, extremely violent and bloody piece of totally mindless entertainment."

Stream 'Predator' for free on Tubi right now

If you’re a fan of action, sci-fi or just great movies in general, "Predator" is a must-watch. It’s a movie that has stood the test of time, combining intense action with a clever twist on the genre. The best part? You can stream it for free on Tubi right now. Don’t miss your chance to experience this iconic movie since it leaves the platform at the end of this month.

Want more? Check out our guide on how to watch the "Predator" movies in order . You can also stream every "Alien" movie in order if you need another classic (and perhaps the best) sci-fi franchise.

Stream "Predator" on Tubi right now.