7 best Sherlock Holmes movies and shows, ranked

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most enduring characters in literature. Debuting in 1887 and written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the first short story featured the detective famous for his deerstalker hat, trench coat, and pipe — not to mention his deductive reasoning.

Since then, Sherlock has popped up in many movie and TV adaptations, including a popular movie produced by Steven Spielberg, a highly rated PBS series and a Netflix show that mostly featured his sister.

The latest is "Sherlock & Daughter," which premieres April 16 on The CW. To celebrate the detective's new foray, here are our picks for the seven best and most well-known Sherlock Holmes movies and shows, ranked in order.

7. 'Watson'

This freshman CBS show starring Morris Chestnut begins with a shocking set-up — Sherlock Holmes is actually dead. Watson leaves criminal mysteries behind to use his powers of deduction to diagnose patients instead.

"Watson" isn't ranked high on this list primarily because the show has a soap opera feel so far. The fact that Sherlock is not even featured leaves a gaping hole.

6. 'Mr. Holmes'

A curious entry in the Sherlock Holmes canon, this movie stars Ian McKellen as the title character. It’s worth watching mainly because of the unique spin on the story: the detective is an aging and largely ignored figure suffering from memory loss.

Unfortunately, as intriguing as the premise is, the film is woefully short on action and the flashbacks grow tiresome after a while.

5. 'Sherlock Holmes' and 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'

Robert Downey Jr. starred in these clever but somewhat underwhelming movies from 2009 and 2011, respectively. The acting is superb, and Downey was already perfecting the fast-talking approach he used as Iron Man in the Marvel movies.

The reason the movies do not rank very high? The quirky camera tricks now seem overdone. Imagine the bullet effects from "The Matrix" movies but used to such an extreme that they are a distraction.

4. 'Young Sherlock Holmes'

This movie, produced by Steven Spielberg and released way back in 1985, has been largely forgotten, even though there’s a lot to like. It’s an origin story about both the detective and his sidekick, Watson, who meet in a boarding school.

There’s plenty of action and a few twists, but the most interesting scene involves a knight created using CGI, a groundbreaking feat at the time.

3. 'Elementary'

Like the movie "Mr. Holmes," the weirdly entertaining show "Elementary" takes an unusual spin on the titular character. The CBS show, which ran for seven seasons, features a modern-day Holmes who works for the New York City police department.

This Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) is a grouchy, overbearing drug addict with a discerning eye. Lucy Liu plays a gender-swapped Watson with a quiet calm and her portrayal is a highlight along with the surprising plot twists.

2. 'Enola Holmes' and 'Enola Holmes 2'

These two Netflix original movies are both worth watching. Instead of focusing on Sherlock himself, the movies are about his younger sister and her sleuthing exploits.

While "Enola Holmes 2" is rated a little higher on Rotten Tomatoes, the debut is more interesting because of the plot involving their missing mother. And in contrast to the sullen character that Millie Bobby Brown plays on "Stranger Things," Enola's upbeat and humorous outlook is a welcome departure.

1. 'Sherlock'

There’s no question that this BBC show is the best Sherlock adaptation on this list. Each episode played around with our perception of reality, revealing only in flashbacks what we might have missed or overlooked. The show made you feel like you were along for the ride, deducing how the crime unfolded.

The dialogue is spritely and witty throughout, showcasting the terrific chemistry between Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Holmes and Watson, respectively. Both actors deservedly saw their stars rise after "Sherlock."

