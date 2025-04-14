All aboard! The Hogwarts Express will be chugging along yet again and bringing viewers to the Wizarding World via HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV reboot. And now, we officially know which actors will be taking on some of the magical school's most-loved faculty members.

Earlier today, April 14, HBO announced the cast members who will play the iconic roles of Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid and the like.

After many months of media rumors, the network has finally officially confirmed that "Conclave" star John Lithgow will don the dramatic cloaks of Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

The Emmy and Tony winner previously talked to ScreenRant about the pressure involved with playing the beloved wizard: “It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to 'Harry Potter.' That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Elsewhere in the series cast, you'll find two-time Oscar nominee Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds', "Albert Nobbs") in the role of stern Transfiguration Professor Minerva McGonagall, made famous on the big screen by the late, great Maggie Smith.

"I May Destroy You" and "Black Mirror" actor Paapa Essiedu will play the vital role of Potions Professor Severus Snape in the reboot, a bit of casting that has caused a stir among Potterheads since Essiedu is Black British and Snape was previously famously portrayed by white Englishman Alan Rickman.

As for filling the role, Mark Mylod — who is a director and executive producer on the HBO show — previously told The Hollywood Reporter, "Nobody can replace Alan Rickman, but we can find the next Alan Rickman.”

Actor-comedian Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz") will bring his humor and warmth to playing Hogwarts' giant-hearted gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Frost will be joined by stage star Luke Thallon as Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor Quirinus Quirrel, and Welch actor Paul Whitehouse as squib caretaker Argus Filch.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, said in a statement.

As for who will play our leading trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, as well as resident bully Draco Malfoy, no official casting announcements have been made just yet for those child roles. Though it's clear that HBO certainly wants to hire the right kiddos for those parts — according to HBO, the production team was auditioning between 500 and 1,000 young performers per day.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all intel regarding the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series, which HBO assures "will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved 'Harry Potter' book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters 'Harry Potter' fans have adored for over 25 years." Stay tuned!