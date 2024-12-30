A singalong version of 'Wicked' arrives on streaming this week — what you need to know

Have you been wondering about when "Wicked" will come to streaming? The big-screen adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical — which itself was based off of the original novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire — has been a huge hit theatrically, raking in a whopping $634 million at the global box office since its premiere on November 22 and becoming the most successful musical adaptation of all time in the process.

And this week, you can experience all of the Ozian splendor and spectacle from your own home, sweet home, when "Wicked" finally soars onto streaming. The Jon M. Chu-directed drama, which stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good in a pre-"The Wizard of Oz" plot, will be available to stream or rent on a select number of digital platforms beginning on New Year's Eve, December 31. Viewing options include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV.

And as if the mere thought of being able to watch Jonathan Bailey as hunky Prince Fiyero perform “Dancing Through Life” as many times as your heart desires isn’t exciting enough, the digital version of the dazzling blockbuster will include a singalong option for full karaoke potential, as well as exclusive content like deleted and extended scenes and a 40-minute virtual tour through the magical world of Oz.

As for when the anticipated title will hit its subscription streaming home of Peacock after this premium-on-demand (PVOD) window, that release date is still unannounced but Tom’s Guide will keep you posted on all things Elphaba- and Glinda-related in the meantime. (If you visit Peacock now, you can already find content related to the film, including the exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary "Wicked: On Set with Jon Chu," which offers a glimpse into the making of this adaptation.)

Frequent rewatches of the Golden Globe-nominated flick — “Wicked” received four nominations this year, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and individual honors for both Erivo and Grande’s performances — will no doubt tide you over until the second half of the story, officially entitled “Wicked: For Good,” hits theaters next year.

