Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

If you've been enjoying the holiday season the right way — relaxing on the sofa and working through what all the best streaming services have brought us this year — you'll probably be glad to see the Netflix Top 10 movie list has changed a fair bit.

While trending movies aren't always guaranteed hits — though Netflix has served up a number of original must-watch originals through 2024 — there are some seriously good movies in the Top 10 right now. Impressively, "Carry-On" is still clinging to the No. 1 spot, and there's still a handful of holiday movies in the mix, but we've also recently gained Greta Gerwig's 2023 phenomenon, the "Barbie" movie, and a new monster movie perfect for anyone looking for some blockbuster fun right now.

Here are the best movies in the Netflix top 10 you should add to your watch list. For even more recommendations on what to watch, check out our round-up of the best movies on Netflix right now.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 movies chart as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

Best movies in the Netflix Top 10

'Barbie'

Barbie | Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you've somehow not experienced one half of the "Barbenheimer" double bill just yet, now's your perfect chance. "Barbie" landed on Netflix in mid-December, and it's basically stayed in the Top 10 since.

It's no surprise to see the "Barbie" movie having a bit of a resurgence in popularity, though; it arrived to critical acclaim in 2023 (it's still 88% on Rotten Tomatoes) and was the No. 1 movie at last year's box office. That's probably because "Barbie" was expertly crafted and utterly hilarious, and well worth revisiting, in my humble opinion.

Watch it on Netflix

'Carry-On'

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Carry-On" has proven to be a major Netflix Original; this Taron Egerton-led Christmas thriller has basically been the streamer's No. 1 watch since it arrived on Dec. 13. The movie sees TSA agent Ethan (Egerton) powering through the shift from hell at LAX on Christmas Eve.

While trying to prove he's worthy of a promotion on the inspection line, he finds himself being blackmailed into helping a mysterious Traveler (a wickedly entertaining Jason Bateman) smuggle a killer package through airport security.

Cue a blistering race against the clock to save the day that's clearly kept so many of us entertained throughout the holiday season. Already streamed it? Here are 5 more movies like "Carry-On" to watch next.

Watch it on Netflix

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Monster movies might not be everyone's favorite features, but if you love them big, bold, and dumb, you can't get much better than "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", which has just recently crashed the Netflix Top 10.

The latest adventure in Legendary's Monsterverse saga, "Godzilla x Kong" sees the two titular Titans reluctantly teaming up to take on a powerful new simian foe from deep within the Hollow Earth. It's one hell of a kaiju clash, looks very impressive on-screen, and is stuffed with action that should more than satisfy anyone looking for turn-your-brain-off fun.

Watch on Netflix

Netflix Top 10 movies right now

"Carry-On" (2024) "The Six Triple Eight" (2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (2024) "The Forge" (2024) "Kill 'Em All 2" "It Ends With Us" (2024) "That Christmas" (2024) "Our Little Secret" (2024) "Barbie" (2023) "Sing" (2016)