7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

With 2024 nearly over and a new year upon us, new TV shows are still premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

Awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes, which celebrate the year's best in movies and TV. Several new series debut: the new Harlan Coben mystery/thriller "Missing You," Denis Leary's military comedy "Going Dutch" and the real estate reality romp "Selling the City." Plus, "Mayfair Witches" and "The Rig" return for new seasons. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Missing You’ (Netflix)

The latest Harlan Coben show is kicking off the new year with a thrilling mystery. Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) receives a shock while swiping through a dating app — she sees Josh (Ashley Walters), her fiancé who disappeared from her life 11 years ago. His face reopens old wounds and upends her world all over again. Josh’s reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder, which uncovers long-buried secrets from her past.

►Episodes 1-5 premiere Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ (Peacock)

Colin Firth leads the cast of this British miniseries based on a true story. On Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded from a bomb over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 passengers and crew members as well as 11 residents on the ground. In the wake of the disaster, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth) is nominated as the spokesperson for the U.K. victims’ families, who are demanding answers. Determined to achieve their goals, Jim embarks on a relentless journey across continents and political divides. As he pursues the truth, Jim’s trust in the justice system begins to crumble and his view of the world changes forever.

►Episodes 1-5 premiere Thursday, Jan. 2 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Rig’ season 2 (Prime Video)

This supernatural thriller returns with more spine-tingling horrors for the crew of the oil rig Kinloch Bravo. The surviving members arrive at a secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the harsh and unforgiving Arctic Circle. There, the trapped crew must not only deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo but also contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean.

►Episodes 1-6 premiere Thursday, Jan. 2 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Going Dutch’ (Fox)

Denis Leary headlines his own TV show for the first time since FX’s “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” ended in 2016. He stars as U.S. Army Col. Patrick Quinn, a highly decorated combat commander who also happens to be an arrogant loudmouth. After an epically unfiltered rant, he’s reassigned to a new base in the Netherlands as punishment. After serving in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of an unimportant base with no weapons and no tactical purpose. It does have a bowling alley and the only fromagerie in the Army. Quinn tries to whip his new group of underdogs into shape, though he has to contend with the base’s previous leader … who just happens to be his daughter.

►Episode 1 premieres Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Selling the City’ (Netflix)

There’s no end in sight to soapy real estate reality shows. Next thing you know, we’ll be watching brokers in Duluth stab each other in the back. The creators of “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC” head to the opposite coast for a new series set in New York City. A dynamic group of no-nonsense agents at Douglas Elliman sell luxury listings while navigating personal dramas, interoffice rivalries and career ambitions.

►Episodes 1-6 premiere Friday, Jan. 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The 82nd Annual Golden Globes’ (CBS)

After last year’s Golden Globes host Jo Koy bombed, things can only get better with this year’s host, Nikki Glaser, who absolutely smashed it at Tom Brady’s roast. Beyond the host, the ceremony itself should provide some memorable moments; seeing drunk movie and TV stars mingle is highlight enough. As for the actual awards, “Emilia Pérez” leads with 10 Golden Globe nominations on the film side, while “The Bear” is at the front of the pack with five nominations on the TV side.

►Special premieres Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ season 2 (AMC)

Something witchy this way comes once again. The second season of this Anne Rice adaptation picks up after Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) unwittingly gave birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She’s determined to understand what he’s become — human or monster? — and find a way to fulfill her purpose as a healer. However, tragedy strikes, and Rowan must put aside her personal quests to protect her family.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)