7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Sept. 2-8)

Fall TV season begins with a gust of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

The new TV lineup features the return of one of the best shows around, the spy thriller "Slow Horses" season 4. Also back with more glitz and feuds is "Selling Sunset" season 8. Two high-profile new series make their debuts: the mystery drama "Perfect Couple" and the adrenaline rush "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’ (Netflix)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Two of the famous competitive eaters are facing off in the ultimate rematch. Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi are going stomach to stomach in a live hot dog-eating contest on Labor Day. For much of the 2000s, the two men engaged in a fierce rivalry at Coney Island’s iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. But Kobayashi hasn’t participated in it since 2009 and “retired” from competitive eating earlier this year, while Chestnut was banned from the contest this year after signing a deal with a vegan hot dog brand. Kobayashi is emerging from retirement to take on Chestnut one last time to see who is the true champ.

Premieres Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘English Teacher’ (FX)

English Teacher | Official Trailer | Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton | FX - YouTube Watch On

FX’s newest comedy comes from Brian Jordan Alvarez, who created and stars in the series as a high school teacher in Austin, Texas. Evan Marquez often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of his workplace. By his side are his colleagues: best friend Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig), the optimistic history teacher; the gruff and abrasive PE teacher Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton); entrepreneurial guidance counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher); and Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni), who wants nothing more than peace. After a minor scandal involving his ex, Evan establishes a rule not to date other faculty members … only to meet the very charming new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman).

Premieres Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

‘Slow Horses’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One of the best shows on television is finally poised to break out into the mainstream. Critics have lavished heaps of praise on the spy thriller and this year’s Emmys rewarded it with five nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Season 4 ups the ante, opening with a literal bang — a bombing that explodes long-buried secrets at MI5. Those secrets involve Slough House agent River Cartwright’s (Jack Lowden) grandfather, declining MI5 legend David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce). As River’s boss, the always-disheveled but sharp-minded Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), digs into the mystery, he comes across Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving). their most dangerous antagonist yet.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Tell Me Lies’ season 2 (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The intoxicating but toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) fuels this romantic drama. In season 1, set in 2007, they met as students at Baird College. In season 2, they return to Baird after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer, But while they’re not on speaking terms and hook up with new partners, their addictive dynamic soon proves inescapable — not just for them but for their wider group of friends, too.

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ (Peacock)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

One of the most significant cultural moments of the past half-century is the setting for this heist miniseries. On the night of October 26, 1970, Muhammad Ali returns to boxing after a four-year suspension for refusing to enter the Vietnam War draft. But the drama isn’t limited to the ring. Elsewhere in Atlanta, as affluent fans gather for an exclusive after-party at a lux mansion, a group of armed men show up to rob them of their cash at jewelry. The police quickly point the finger at Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams (Kevin Hart), but he’s hellbent on clearing his name. First, he’ll have to convince his old adversary J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force.

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Perfect Couple’ (Netflix)

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nicole Kidman headlines yet another soapy mystery adapted from a bestselling book, this time penned by Elin Hilderbrand. She plays Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist and wife to the wealthy Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber). Greer disapproves of her son’s fiancee Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). Still, for her son Benji’s (Billy Howle) sake, she’s determined to plan the most lavish wedding that Nantucket has ever hosted. Then, a body turns up on the beach and everyone becomes a suspect.

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Selling Sunset’ season 8 (Netflix)

Selling Sunset: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In real estate, location is everything — but even the swanky zip codes of L.A. aren’t enough when the market is down. The agents of the O Group have their work cut out for them in season 8, as they try to sell lux listings at a time when few are buying. All of the cast members you love (and love to hate) are back: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young, as well as Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Plus, new agent Alanna Gold arrives to mix things up.

Premieres Friday, Sept. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix