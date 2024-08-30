Netflix is about to lose a must-binge comedy-drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — here’s your last date to stream

While I always enjoy checking out the latest TV shows on Netflix, like many subscribers I find myself returning to a selection of what I like to call “comfort shows”. My personal favorite easy-watching series include “The Good Place”, “Derry Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, but another pick that is always popular is “Jane the Virgin”, which is sadly set to leave the streamer in September.

Yup, this fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy-drama is being removed from the world’s biggest streaming service in just a few days. That leaves you precious little time to watch the show’s 100 total episodes across five seasons, but if you’re willing to give it the old college try, here’s why “Jane the Virgin’ is a must-binge delight and will be sorely missed once it takes its final bow on Netflix next week…

What is ‘Jane the Virgin’ about

Jane the Virgin - Trailer (CW) - YouTube Watch On

Some TV shows attempt to bury the lede with a cryptic name that seems almost entirely unrelated to the actual events on screen, but that’s very much not the case with “Jane the Virgin”. This is a comedy-drama about a woman named Jane (Gina Rodriguez), who is determined to remain a virgin until marriage after making a vow to her grandmother as a child.

The series opens with the 23-year-old seemingly having life all figured out. She’s studying to be a teacher and is dating a handsome police detective (Brett Dier) who supports her decision to remain a virgin. Of course, a show about somebody living the perfect life wouldn’t be interesting, so things don’t stay so peaceful for long.

Following what was supposed to be a routine clinic visit, Jane becomes pregnant after a mix-up results in her being accidentally artificially inseminated by her gynaecologist. If that wasn't bad enough, the sperm donor happens to be her boss, Rafael (Justin Baldoni). Facing this unexpected hurdle will be tough and there's even more drama to come, Jane’s life is about to get seriously complicated very quickly.

‘Jane the Virgin’ is a persistently pleasant watch

While “Jane the Virgin” is not a sofa-gripping thrill ride or stuffed with shocking cliffhangers, it’s the perfect show to enjoy when you want to relax and not work your brain too much. It's the ideal pick for streaming when you’re doing other things like laundry or cleaning, and I genuinely mean that as a compliment not a negative.

The real ace up Jane’s sleeve is the eponymous heroine. Jane is a character that you'll quickly come to love, and you’ll root for her success not just with her newfound pregnancy but also in her romantic endeavors (no prizes for guessing there’s a love triangle thrown into the mix). Jane is so darn likable largely because of the wonderful performance from Gina Rodriguez who manages to anchor the show and also tackles the dramatic element well.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / CBS Television / The CW)

One of the most impressive things about “Jane the Virgin” is its consistent quality. The show’s first season pulled a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes when it premiered in 2019, and you might expect a drop-off in subsequent chapters, but that’s not the case. All five seasons of “Jane of the Virgin” have managed a 100% rating on the review aggregate site.

It’s not just critics who became quite taken with Jane either. The comedy-drama also enjoyed very strong audience scores across its run. The five-season average is an excellent 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with season 2 pulling the largest score of 92%.

Stream ‘Jane the Virgin’ on Netflix while you can

If you don’t fancy Netflix’s latest offerings and instead want an easy-watching show that you can binge-watch across the long Labor Day weekend, then “Jane the Virgin” is a great choice. Unfortunately, you only have until Thursday, September 5 to watch on Netflix, so make the most of your time left with "Jane the Virgin" right now.

Veterans may want to spend the next few days rewatching their favorite episodes and reliving some of the show’s most iconic moments. Sadly, for newcomers, watching all 100 episodes by next Thursday seems a pretty tall order, but you can always follow the show to its new streaming home, which will likely be confirmed in due course (shows like this tend to hop between streaming services after all).

Stream "Jane the Virgin" seasons 1-5 on Netflix until September 5