7 top new movies this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (Nov. 19-25)

There are plenty of top new movies arriving across the best streaming services this week but Netflix is leading the pack with four new flicks including an awards hopeful, a very different type of Christmas movie, and an animated adventure.

Netflix subscribers are being treated to a quartet of new movies with a little something for everyone. My top pick is the prestige drama “The Piano Lesson”, based on the August Wilson play, of the same name but there’s also “The Merry Gentlemen,” a holiday rom-com that takes some clear inspiration from “Magic Mike.” Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus is premiering its war drama “Blitz,” while “Alien: Romulus” makes its bow on Hulu, providing an intense sci-fi treat for horror fans.

If you want to stream something new this week, you’ve come to the right place as I’m rounding up my top picks across all major streaming services below. Plus, check out our sister guide covering the best TV shows to stream this week .

‘Smile 2’ (PVOD)

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

Diminishing returns are a major problem in horror sequels so credit to “Smile 2” for finding a way to make a familiar concept feel fresh again. Right from its high-energy opening “Smile 2” proves itself to be a confident follow-up to the 2022 original, and while its narrative arch is strikingly similar to its predecessor, it all builds to a shocking finale that had people in my cinema screening gasping.

Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is a popstar looking to make a big comeback after a tragic incident derailed her promising career. As she’s preparing to embark on a world tour, she is left traumatized when a friend brutally commits suicide in front of her. Soon afterward Skye begins to experience nightmare events and terrifying visions. As the opening night of the tour grows closer, she learns that something sinister is stalking her and desperately seeks a way to fight back.

Buy or rent on Amazon from November 19

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ (Netflix)

The Merry Gentlemen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If traditional Christmas movies aren’t getting you in the mood for the holidays, why not try “The Merry Gentlemen”? This new Netflix seasonal offering has many of the hallmarks of a winter warmer but with some added spice in the form of male dancers. “The Merry Gentlemen” is certainly not a Christmas movie to watch with the whole family, but it could be good fun for grown-up viewers. Plus, it’s not just comprised of raunchy scenes, there’s a classic “will-they-won’t-they” arc to give the movie an extra sprinkle of romance.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ashley (Britt Robertson) is a former big-city dancer who has returned to her quaint hometown for the holidays only to discover her parents’ performing arts venue is in danger of closing down. Refusing to allow her family business to be shuttered without a fight, Ashley puts together a Christmas-themed burlesque show to save the venue. One of the performers is a chiseled contractor named Luke (Chad Michael Murray), who reluctantly agrees to help and quickly falls for Ashley.

Watch on Netflix from November 20

‘Alien: Romulus’ (Hulu)

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve written about and recommended “Alien: Romulus” more times than I can count over the past few months. The “Alien” franchise is a personal favorite of mine, and “Romulus” was pretty much everything I wanted out of the series following the mixed reception to 2017’s “Alien: Covenant” (for the record, I like “Covenant” but can't deny its overall mixed reception). After hitting theaters in August, and premium streaming platforms last month, “Alien: Romulus” is heading to Hulu, and if you missed out till now, you have no excuse anymore.

Set in between “Alien” and “Aliens”, “Alien: Romulus” is something of a franchise reboot that aims to bring the series back to its roots and make the Xenomorph terrifying again. It succeeds on both accounts. The fan service moments are a little too self-indulgent — even for a huge "Alien" fan like me — but the new protagonists are compelling (Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson are excellent leads), the scares are memorable, and there are even a few new ideas in the mix.

Watch on Hulu from November 21

‘Blitz’ (Apple TV Plus)

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Considered an awards frontrunner at one point, “Blitz’’s Oscar campaign has slightly stumbled in recent weeks with a solid (but not spectacular) critical reception following its London Film Festival premiere in October. Nevertheless, it’s still a worthwhile watch and focuses on an aspect of World War II you might be a little less familiar with. Set away from the frontlines, it centers on the relentless bombing attacks on Great Britain that became known as “The Blitz."

At the center of the destruction enveloping England's capital city of London on an almost nightly basis is Rita (Saoirse Ronan) and her young son George (Elliott Heffernan). Concerned about her son's safety, Rita reluctantly agrees to have him evacuated to the countryside but a rebellious George runs away. Traveling across London on a mission to be reunited with his mother, George faces numerous hurdles and witnesses the best (and worst) of the British people during this difficult period of history. Directed by Steve McQueen, “Blitz” is a well-crafted war movie with strong performances.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from November 22

‘The Piano Lesson’ (Netflix)

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Piano Lesson” is a family affair in front of and behind the camera. Directed by Malcolm Washington and starring John David Washington, with father Denzel Washington onboard as a producer, the drama is a real testament to the talent flowing through the Washington clan. Based on the August Wilson play of the same name, “The Piano Lesson” is a captivating movie, and while it doesn’t take full advantage of its cinematic stage, its strong screenplay and excellent performances from the whole cast are more than reason enough to watch.

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, following the Great Depression, Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) makes a surprise appearance at the home of his uncle, Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson). But Boy Willie hasn’t returned just to make pleasantries, he’s also looking to sell the family heirloom, an ornate piano passed down from his deceased father. His sister, Lucille (Erykah Badu), refuses to relinquish her claim to the piano, and a family argument breaks out. All the while, the local whispers of a ghostly phantom hang over the house.

Watch on Netflix from November 22

‘Joy’ (Netflix)

Joy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Joy” enjoyed a largely positive reception at the London Film Festival, and the biographical drama currently holds an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes . It’s unlikely to feature much (if at all) during next year’s awards race, but based on the trailer (and the positive reaction I’ve heard firsthand from a colleague who caught a preview screening), it seems like this will be a rather comforting little drama movie that should spread some warmth during the cold winter months.

“Joy” tells the inspirational true story behind the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978. What was so special about her birth? Joy was the world’s first “test-tube baby,” aka the first baby born after conception by in vitro fertilization experiment (IVF). Focused on the trio of medical scientists that pioneered this breakthrough (played by Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton), “Joy” celebrates their achievement and contribution to the medical field, but also displays the overwhelming odds they faced and the opposition they had to overcome.

Watch on Netflix from November 22

‘Spellbound’ (Netflix)

Spellbound | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the levels of promotion I’ve seen (both online and even in person), it appears that Netflix is betting big on “Spellbound.” The streamer seems keen to kick off a new franchise with this animated fantasy musical, so let’s hope the audience reception is relatively warm when it drops this Friday (Nov. 22). The previews suggest it'll be a joyful adventure that is looking to appeal to fans of Disney movies such as “Frozen” and “Moana”.

Set in the world of Lumbria, young Princess Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler) must embark on a perilous quest when a dark spell wrecks her kingdom and turns her parents into oversized monsters. The teen faces a race against time to reverse this curse before it becomes permanent. Also featuring the voice talents of John Lithgow, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, “Spellbound” could be a big family flick for Netflix over the festive period.

Watch on Netflix from November 22