5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Nov. 18-24)

Whether you're in the mood for a historical epic, a retirement comedy, or college capers, there's something for everyone among the new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV schedule features returning favorites "Outlander" season 7 part 2, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 and "Based on a True Story" season 2. Plus, two new series make their debuts: Ted Danson's "A Man on the Inside" and the series reboot of "Cruel Intentions." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Cruel Intentions’ (Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The dangerous liasons of D.C. college students gets an update for Gen Z. Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” was first adapted into a hit 1999 film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon. This new version follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university where the social scene is ruled by fraternities and sororities. Ruthless step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) will do anything to maintain their position at the top. When the entire Greek life system is threatened after a brutal hazing incident, Caroline and Lucien hatch a plan to seduce Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Based on a True Story’ season 2 (Peacock)

Based on a True Story Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The success of “Only Murders in the Building” led to more dark comedy/thrillers revolving around true crime podcasts, like this Peacock series. Now that she’s a new mom, Ava (Kaley Cuoco) is determined to tamp down her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while husband Nathan (Chris Messina) trains private tennis clients. But of course, a spate of new murders pulls her back in. Ava begins to burn with questions: Is Matt (Tom Bateman) behind the killings? Is her sister Tory (Liana Liberato) in danger since she’s dating Matt? Ava tries to distract herself with TikTok and her new mommy friend Drew (Melissa Fumero), but then danger comes knocking … literally.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘A Man on the Inside’ (Netflix)

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ted Danson makes a very welcome return to leading a TV series. Maybe this is the good place! Charles is a retired professor who’s become stuck in a routine after his wife’s passing and growing distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But he gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), who gives him an undercover assignment. His mission is to infiltrate the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a suspect. Charles has to solve the case without drawing the attention of the home’s director Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), but he soon discovers keeping a low profile isn’t so easy.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 3 (Max)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

More sex, study sessions and other shenanigans await the four roommates in this Mindy Kaling-created comedy. When the show left off at the end of season 2, Bela (Amrit Kaur) had decided to transfer after getting canceled. But she may just change her mind after a hot hookup with the school mascot. Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is still struggling with her financial situation and accidentally matches with Whitney’s father on an online dating app, horrifying Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). As for Leighton, Reneé Rapp is departing the series so expect a suitably loud and proud farewell.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Max

‘Outlander’ season 7 part 2 (Starz)

Outlander | Season 7, Part 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

“Home is where the heart is — but it’s also where it can be broken,” Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) muses in the trailer for the second half of “Outlander” season 7. Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have finally journeyed back to Scotland, but are soon separated again when Lord John Grey (David Berry) needs Claire’s healing skills. Their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is also separated from husband Roger (Richard Rankin), who has gone back in time through the stones to find their kidnapped son Jemmy. With the series ending after an eighth and final season, this installment is sure to set up some epic storylines.

Episode 9 premieres Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz