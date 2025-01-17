7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (Jan. 17-19)

Beat the winter blues by cozying up with one of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services.

"Severance" season 2 is at the top of my weekend watch list. It's been three (3!) years since the psychological thriller captivated viewers with its thought-provoking premise and maddening mysteries. Now, it's back to pick up where it left off with a cliffhanger.

There are also new installments of teen dramedy "XO, Kitty" and fan-favorite animated series "Harley Quinn." On the movie side, "Back in Action" pairs Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx as married former spies whose covers are blown. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Severance’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

It has been three long years since "Severence" first premiered and became one of the standout shows of the last decade. When we last left the employees of the mysterious Lumon Industries, they had briefly managed to break the severance barrier, allowing them to retain their “Innie” memories outside the office — though only for fleeting moments. Mark (Adam Scott) had managed to tell his Outie friends that his wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who was believed to be dead, is actually alive. But now, Mark and his colleagues must face the fallout from their rebellion. For Helly (Britt Lower), this means her family, the Eagens, who hold power over Lumon, will take action against her.

►Episode 1 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘XO, Kitty’ season 2 (Netflix)

To all the boys … and girls: Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is setting her status to “do not disturb." Now back in Seoul for a fresh semester at KISS, she’s committed to diving into her studies and uncovering her mother’s past. But, as always, romance is never far behind — especially with some new heartthrobs roaming the hallways. Kitty finds herself balancing her love life, academics, and her search for answers about her mom. Thankfully, a familiar face shows up to help her out: Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky!

►All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Harley Quinn’ season 5 (Max)

New year, new adventure! In season 5, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) head to the city of Metropolis, home to Superman and Lois Lane. Harley lands a role at the Daily Planet, while Ivy teams up with Lena Luthor (Aisa Tyler) on an eco-project. But things take a dark turn as they uncover a sinister plot brewing in the city. Brainiac (Stephen Fry) and his mischievous pet monkey, Koko, are causing chaos — and it will take a powerful alliance to stop them.

►Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘The Couple Next Door’ (Starz)

This intense, seductive psychological thriller, inspired by a Dutch series, delves into the suffocating nature of suburban life and the consequences of pursuing your darkest desires. After settling into an upscale neighborhood, Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) form a bond with their neighbors: the dominant traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and the stunning yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As their relationships deepen, the foursome becomes entangled in a web of desire that will alter their lives in ways they never imagined.

►Episode 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz

New movies

‘Back in Action’ (Netflix)

This action-comedy is notable for two reasons. The first is that it’s Cameron Diaz’s first movie since her semi-retirement from acting. The actress stepped away from Hollywood in 2014 to focus on her personal life. The second reason is that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke during filming, a health crisis he’s only recently opened up about. The recovered Foxx and the un-retired Diaz team up as former elite spies who left the CIA to raise a family. Fifteen years later, they find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

►Streaming now on Netflix

‘A Real Pain’ (Hulu)

This bro-mantic comedy relies heavily on the crackling chemistry between its leads, Jesse Eisenberg (also the writer/director) and Kieran Culkin. They play Jewish American cousins who go on a trip to Poland to honor their late grandmother. Their journey is filled with emotional reckonings — with their shared pasts, with their current estrangement, and with the weight of history. The relationship between the buttoned-up David and free-spirited Benji feels so natural and effortless that you’ll wonder if Eisenberg and Culkin are somehow related in real life. They make a story that might feel heavy and ponderous instead come across as healing and profound.

►Streaming now on Hulu

‘A Different Man’ (Max)

Many of us have that one thing about ourselves we’d like to change. If only we could be prettier, smarter, thinner, curvier, etc. etc. then life would be perfect. For aspiring actor Edward (Sebastian Stan), he wishes he could change his face, which is disfigured due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. Then, he undergoes a radical procedure that drastically transforms his appearance so that he looks like … well, Sebastian Stan. When his neighbor writes a play based on his life pre-surgery, Edward finds his claim to the role slipping away to another actor with neurofibromatosis, the charismatic Oswald (Adam Pearson).

►Streaming now on Max