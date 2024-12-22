7 best Netflix shows of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

The holidays are here, and there's nothing better than curling up on the couch, heading to Netflix, and binging a new show with family and friends.

The only problem? This year's brought so many hit new TV shows to the best streaming services that it's hard to even know where to start. To make things easy, we've rounded up the seven best shows of 2024 on Netflix, all with a Tomatometer score of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a high bar to clear, but there's no question that every show on this list is worth watching.

Netflix has a range of critically acclaimed shows that debuted this year, so whether you're in the mood for a breezy romcom, a true crime story packed with twists and turns, or a heart-pounding spy thriller, there's something for everyone on this list.

'Black Doves'

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Critics have been raving about Netflix's riveting and surprisingly emotional new spy thriller "Black Doves" where Keira Knightley shows off her action chops in a way we've rarely seen before. It's also technically a Christmas show if we're going by "Die Hard" rules, making it the perfect watch for the festive season.

Helen Webb (Knightley) lives a double life as a housewife and professional spy quietly passing on her politician husband's secret to the titular organization. But when her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is found dead, her spymaster (Sarah Lancashire) calls in an old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to protect her, and the duo is drawn into a deadly web of conspiracies.

Episodes: 6

Genre: Mystery and Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Netflix

'Nobody Wants this

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There’s a real easy-watching charm to “Nobody Wants This” between its playful tone, on-screen chemistry between its two leads Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, and breezy 30-minute runtime for episodes. This easily digestible romcom follows the unlikely romance between an agnostic podcaster (Bell) and a newly single rabbi Noah (Brody) after they meet at a mutual friend's dinner party and immediately hit it off.

But before they can have their happily ever after, they'll have to contend with meddling families and bridging the gap between their vastly different lifestyles. "Nobody Wants This" is a quick-witted and sweet rom-com that explores whether love can truly overcome such stark differences, all while serving up plenty of humor and heart.

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Netflix

'Supacell'

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From rapper and filmmaker Rapman, "Supacell's" first season was so widely acclaimed, earning a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, that Netflix has already ordered a second season of the gritty superhero show.

This show stars an ensemble cast of Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba and Josh Tedeku who play five ordinary South Londoners who suddenly develop superpowers. The only apparent connection between them is that they are all Black and share a family history of sickle cell disease. As they navigate their newfound powers, only one man can bring them together, and he’s on a mission to protect the woman he loves from a secret organization.

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama/Sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Netflix

'One Day'

One Day | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls, "One Day" offers a snapshot of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew's (Leo Woodall) relationship on the same day every year for two decades. After the two first cross paths on the night of their college graduation in 1988, this series traces their journey over the years as they figure out what they want out of life and each other.

With each passing year of this sprawling story, their relationship deepens. As they make mistakes, break each other's hearts, and stumble in and out of each other's lives, their bond grows stronger and they gain a better understanding of each other.

Episodes: 10

Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Netflix

'American Nightmare'

American Nightmare | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From filmmakers Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins, the duo that brought us "The Tinder Swindler", comes another true crime tale that'll haunt you long after the credits role. This captivating documentary tells the harrowing story of a couple's ordeal that bears an uncanny resemblance to the thriller "Gone Girl."

Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn's lives were forever altered after an intruder reportedly broke into their home, restrained the couple, drugged them, and abducted Huskins, demanding a ransom for her release. However, in a stunning turn, authorities dismissed their account and accused them of staging the whole thing when Huskins reappears. This series delves into the chilling reality of what truly happened that night and the lasting impact it had on the couple.

Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary/Crime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch on Netflix

'The Asunta Case'

The Asunta Case | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Asunta Case" tells the story of one of the most shocking true crimes in Spanish history. Directed by Carlos Sedes and Jacobo Martínez, this gripping miniseries delves into the disappearance and death of young Asunta Fong Yang in Spain that created a global media frenzy in 2013.

While her adoptive parents initially reported her missing, sparking fears of kidnapping, the investigation takes a dramatic turn when authorities find her body and arrest the couple for her murder. As the case unfolds and the news spreads across the country, questions arise about the motives behind this horrific crime and how the very people supposed to protect could have done such a thing.

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime/Drama/Biography

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Netflix

'Dead Boy Detectives'

Dead Boy Detectives | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC Comics of the same name, "Dead Boy Detectives" is a supernatural thriller in the same universe as Gaiman's “Sandman” series. Teenagers Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) may have been born decades apart, but in death, they unite as ghostly detectives solving mysteries.

After spending 70 years in hell, Edwin’s intellect is unparalleled, while Charles, who chose to stay in the mortal realm instead of moving on to the afterlife, is the brawn to his brains. Together the two team up with clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and their friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) to tackle cases that the living won’t touch.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Mystery & Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Netflix