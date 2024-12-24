10 best Apple TV Plus shows of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus has truly outdone itself this year, cementing its place as a go-to platform for premium content that almost always cracks the top 10 of shows to watch. It’s no wonder Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services available.

Throughout 2024, several new shows have risen to the occasion, earning an impressive 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Alongside the fresh content I’ll also be mentioning shows that released a new season this year too, including returning hits like “Slow Horses” season 4 and “Silo” season 2.

With the streaming landscape more crowded than ever, finding quality content can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, narrowing it down to the 10 best Apple TV Plus shows of 2024. Here’s what you should be watching going into the new year.

‘Slow Horses’

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If there’s one show that stands out on Apple TV Plus, it’s likely “Slow Horses.” This highly praised spy thriller released its fourth season this year, earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it continues to improve with each installment. Much of the acclaim is owed to Gary Oldman’s incredible performance, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

“Slow Horses” is a British spy thriller that follows a group of MI5 agents who have been relegated to “Slough House,” a department for disgraced spies who have botched operations or made career-ending mistakes. Nicknamed “slow horses,” these agents are stuck performing mundane and thankless tasks under the gruff and sarcastic leadership of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Despite their tarnished reputations, the team often stumbles into dangerous and high-stakes situations, uncovering conspiracies and handling threats that rival those faced by MI5’s top-tier agents.

Seasons: 4

Episodes in total: 24

Genre: Thriller, action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Criminal Record’

Criminal Record — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Now, we have a tense crime thriller that’s ideal for weekend binge-watching. With its gritty, unvarnished visuals, each episode of “Criminal Record” feels intense, pulling you right into the action. You’ll feel like you have a personal investment in the outcome... and I guarantee your heart will race. While the gripping plot of “Criminal Record” will draw viewers in, it’s the captivating performances by Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

“Criminal Record” follows Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo), who revisits a 2012 murder case, casting doubt on the conviction secured by Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi). As she delves deeper into the case, June begins to suspect that Hegarty may have arrested the wrong person. She confronts him with her findings, sparking a tense standoff that disrupts the police force and threatens to tarnish the reputation of an aging officer determined to preserve his legacy as a respected lawman.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 8

Genre: Crime, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Silo’

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Another recognizable show that has earned its well-deserved acclaim is “Silo,” and it’s currently airing season 2. As one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform, it continues to hold its No. 1 spot. If you're a fan of gripping sci-fi dramas (or simply can't get enough of Rebecca Ferguson's captivating performances) “Silo” is a must-watch as you head into 2025.

“Silo” is a dystopian science fiction drama set in a massive underground silo where thousands of people live, believing the outside world is toxic and uninhabitable. The society within the silo operates under strict rules and a rigid hierarchy, with its history and purpose shrouded in mystery. The residents are forbidden to question the origins of the silo or the truth about the outside world. The story focuses on Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who begins to uncover shocking secrets about the silo's true nature after a series of mysterious events.

Seasons: 2

Episodes in total: 20

Genre: Science fiction, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Shrinking’

Shrinking — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Another must-watch currently nearing the end of its second season is “Shrinking,” with just one episode left to air. Like “Slow Horses” and “Silo,” it earns its place on this list for being both deeply emotional and heartwarming. Season 2 not only lives up to the high standards set by its debut but surpasses them. Powered by a talented ensemble cast with undeniable chemistry, this hilarious yet touching show shines as it continues to push its characters.

“Shrinking” is a comedy-drama that follows Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the traditional rules of his profession. Struggling to cope with the recent loss of his wife, Jimmy decides to be brutally honest with his patients, dispensing advice and making interventions that cross professional boundaries. Alongside Jimmy, the show also has a cast of colorful and endearing characters, including his boss and mentor, Dr. Paul Rhodes (Harrison Ford), who is dealing with his own challenges.

Seasons: 2

Episodes in total: 22

Genre: Comedy, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Bad Monkey’

Bad Monkey — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for something humorous, “Bad Monkey” is the show to check out. It's a quirky yet gripping crime comedy set in a sunny backdrop, making it the perfect pick for your next binge-worthy murder mystery. Of course, we’re in winter right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some summer flicks starring a devilish little monkey.

At the center of “Bad Monkey” is Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former detective turned restaurant inspector, who dives into a peculiar case revolving around a tourist discovering a severed forearm. After taking possession of the mysterious limb and delivering it to coroner Rosa (Natalie Martinez) in Miami, Yancy’s laid-back life in the Florida Keys takes a sharp turn. His investigation leads him into a tangled web involving the murder victim’s widow, shady real estate developers, a voodoo priestess, and, naturally, the mischievous monkey that gives the series its name.



Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 10

Genre: Comedy, crime, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Midnight Family’

Midnight Family — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I feel like “Midnight Family” was swept under the rug when it first debuted, even though it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, this drama is definitely worth watching if you want something fresh in the genre. It may feel a bit melodramatic at times, but it offers a glimpse into how the medical field operates in a place like Mexico City, featuring a range of rescues that can be thrilling, tragic, humorous or a mix of all three.

“Midnight Family” is a medical drama that follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), an ambitious medical student by day who spends her nights working alongside her family in Mexico City's high-stakes private ambulance business. Together with her father, Ramón (Joaquín Cosío), and her brothers, Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio “Keko” Bautista), Marigaby navigates the challenges of providing emergency medical services in a sprawling metropolis with a deficient public healthcare system.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 10

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Women in Blue’

Women in Blue — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you're after an engaging and binge-worthy show, “Women in Blue” is a great choice. Set in 1970 and inspired by real events, it's a thrilling and rewarding ride that blends familiar crime drama elements with unexpected twists. The first episode feels a bit like Police Academy as the cadets undergo training, but from there, the series hits its stride as a tense thriller, with the women’s personal stories bringing depth and warmth to the murder mystery.

“Women in Blue” follows four pioneering women: María (Bárbara Mori), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), and Valentina (Natalia Téllez). These women challenge the ultraconservative norms of their time by joining Mexico's first female police force. Initially, they discover that their recruitment is merely a publicity stunt designed to divert media attention from a brutal serial killer terrorizing the city. Undeterred, the women form a secret pact to conduct their own investigation, determined to bring the murderer to justice where their male counterparts have failed.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 10

Genre: Drama, crime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Where’s Wanda?’

Where's Wanda? — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Next up we have another drama that centers around one family, but this time it features more comedy and mystery. “Where’s Wanda?” has been praised for its unique tone, effectively balancing darker themes with the right amount of humor. Critics have also noted its ability to inject dark comedy without downplaying the gravity of the family's situation.

“Where's Wanda?” centers around Dedo (Axel Stein) and Carlotta Klatt (Heike Makatsch) as they embark on an unconventional quest to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda (Lea Drinda). Frustrated by the lack of progress in the police investigation, the Klatts take matters into their own hands by secretly surveilling their neighbors in the seemingly idyllic town of Sundersheim.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 8

Genre: Comedy, drama, mystery

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Sunny’

Sunny — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first watched “Sunny,” but it turned out to be a delightful surprise and quickly became one of my favorite shows of the year. Sunny (the robot) is undeniably adorable, with her expressive, emoji-like face and Joanna Sotomura’s charming performance bringing her to life. As the season progressed, I found myself growing even more attached to her.

“Sunny” follows Suzie (Rashida Jones), a woman reeling from the sudden loss of her husband and son in a mysterious plane crash. Overcome with grief and despair, she isolates herself and turns to alcohol as a way to cope. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when a roboticist, Yuki Tanaka (Jun Kunimura), introduces her to a peculiar robot named Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura). Created by her late husband, this AI is designed to mimic his personality. As Suzie interacts with Sunny, the robot begins to offer cryptic clues about her husband's disappearance.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 10

Genre: Mystery, comedy, drama, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘La Maison’

La Maison — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

High fashion meets high drama in “La Maison.” Rather than focusing on a typical, tyrannical designer, the show centers on two surprising characters taking control of a fashion house. Avoiding clichés, it explores complex themes like the influence of social media and the challenge of navigating a world where innovation constantly clashes with tradition.

“La Maison” is a family drama set in the world of high fashion. When a viral video exposes beloved designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson) in a compromising situation, his iconic Parisian haute couture brand, LEDU, faces a major crisis. In an attempt to save the company, Perle Foster (Amira Casar) brings in a fresh creative force, Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot), hoping to modernize the brand. However, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the head of the Rovel luxury group, sees Vincent's downfall as the perfect opportunity to acquire Maison LEDU for herself.

Seasons: 1

Episodes in total: 4

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Apple TV Plus