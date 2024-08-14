Netflix's dark superhero show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes will return for season 2 — here's what to expect

Netflix, one of the best streaming services , has officially renewed "Supacell" for season 2. This dark and gritty superhero show became a hit on the streamer when it was released at the end of June, and it soon crashed the Netflix top 10 with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes .

"Supacell" focuses on a group of five ordinary Black people who suddenly develop superpowers. Now they must navigate the challenges of their new abilities while dealing with the realities of their everyday lives. Only one man can bring them together, and he’s already on a mission to protect the woman he loves from a very dangerous organization.

Details have been sparse regarding the next season, but the show’s creator, Rapman, did offer some insight when talking to Netflix Tudum: "I’ve always had it [mapped out] to season three. I know how season two ends. I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go."

He also went on to say: "Supacell season one is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season two is when you really see what they become. That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn’t exist anymore. They’ve changed everything. It’s going to be interesting when we get into the writers’ room."

📢 SUPACELL SEASON 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/r2KrykpkvPAugust 13, 2024

What will 'Supacell' season 2 be about?

No plot details have been released alongside the announcement of season 2, but we can make an educated guess based on what happened at the end of season 1. Of course, be aware that we will be entering spoiler territory.

Season 1 of "Supacell" wraps up with the demise of the ruthless gang leader, Krazy (Ghetts). However, the true antagonists come to light only after the credits roll. It turns out Krazy was under the influence of Ray (Eddie Marsan), a mysterious figure who had been secretly monitoring the show’s super-powered heroes. In a surprising twist, Victoria (Sian Brooke) is unveiled as the mastermind behind it all, warning a shaken Ray that he has disappointed her as well.

Following Dionne's (Adelayo Adedayo) tragic death, the same post-credits scene delves deeper into the operations of The Organisation. We witness Ray passing by several super-powered prisoners, including Sabrina's (Nadine Mills) long-lost sister, Sharleen (Rayxia Ojo). This hints that season 2 might uncover more about who else is involved and reveal other familiar characters tied to The Organisation. This entire scenario sets the stage for an exciting season 2.

Rapman also explained that we might see a darker side to protagonist Michael (Tosin Cole), considering he lost the love of his life: "You can have the nicest person in the world. You push that person too far, and that person has extraordinary power? You could create something very dangerous."

Details for "Supacell" season 2 are sure to surface in the coming months. For now, why not watch the first season again on Netflix ? You can also check out our ranked guide on the top 100 superhero movies .