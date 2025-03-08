7 best apocalyptic thriller movies to stream right now

We’ve all been there — looking for a movie that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats, maybe a little tense, a little thrilling and definitely unforgettable.

If you’re in the mood for something that explores the end of society (or at least teeters on the edge of it), apocalyptic thrillers are the way to go. From zombies to natural disasters, these movies give you a rush of excitement and anxiety all at once.

Our list includes a gritty sci-fi flick starring Chris Evans, one of my favorite war thrillers ever made, and a heartbreaking story that takes place amid a deadly disease outbreak.

So, if you’re ready to dive into some heart-pounding chaos, here are seven of the best apocalyptic thriller movies you can stream right now.

‘Overlord’ (2018)

OVERLORD (2018)- Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

I might be a little biased in putting one of my all-time favorite movies at the top of this list, but “Overlord” deserves more recognition. It’s an absolute blast and definitely one of the movies I’ve rewatched the most over the years.

If you enjoy war thrillers with a sci-fi horror twist, this one delivers plenty of brutal sequences and adrenaline-fueled action. Moviegoers expecting a simple thrill ride will be surprised to find something far more compelling, elevating the Nazi-zombie genre to a level of quality it has rarely, if ever, reached.

“Overlord” is set during World War II, following a group of American paratroopers who are dropped behind enemy lines in Nazi-occupied France on the eve of D-Day. Their mission is to destroy a German radio tower to help the Allied invasion succeed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, when they infiltrate a small village, they discover that the Nazis are conducting horrific scientific experiments on the local population. These experiments involve a mysterious serum that transforms people into monstrous, undead-like super soldiers.

Stream for free on Pluto TV

‘Snowpiercer’ (2013)

Snowpiercer Official US Release Trailer #1 (2014) - Chris Evans Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

With “Mickey 17” now playing in theaters, there’s no better time to revisit the incredible works of Bong Joon-ho, a filmmaker known for his stark social commentary and gripping storytelling.

While “Parasite” cemented his status as an Oscar-winning visionary, “Snowpiercer” remains one of his most celebrated movies, a thrilling, thought-provoking exploration of class struggle set aboard a high-speed dystopian train.

“Snowpiercer” is set in a future where a failed climate experiment to stop global warming has plunged the world into an ice age, wiping out most of humanity. The last survivors live on a perpetually moving train called the Snowpiercer, which circles the frozen Earth.

The train is strictly divided by class: The wealthy elite live in luxury at the front, while the poor are crammed into the squalid tail section, suffering under oppressive conditions. Curtis (Chris Evans), a reluctant leader from the tail section, leads a violent revolution to fight their way to the front.

Stream for free on Roku Channel

‘The Survivalist’ (2015)

The Survivalist (2017) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Unlike action-heavy post-apocalyptic movies, “The Survivalist” is a tense, slow-burning drama that focuses on human nature, morality, and the lengths people will go to in order to survive. It’s a bleak yet gripping take on survival in a world where trust is a dangerous luxury.

The way this thriller uses natural light and cinematography makes everything feel incredibly real, and the aspect doesn’t feel exaggerated or Hollywood-ized either.

“The Survivalist” takes place in a future where civilization has collapsed due to overpopulation and resource depletion, forcing people to live in isolation and fight for survival. The movie follows a lone survivalist (Martin McCann) who has carved out a fragile existence in the wilderness, relying on his small farm and strict routines to stay alive.

His solitude is disrupted when a desperate woman, Kathryn (Olwen Fouéré), and her teenage daughter, Milja (Mia Goth), arrive at his cabin seeking food and shelter. Initially distrustful, he allows them to stay in exchange for companionship, but their uneasy alliance is threatened by the ever-present danger of violent outsiders.

Stream it on Shudder

‘Train to Busan’ (2016)

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

One of the most emotional, intense, and ultimately uplifting movies out there has to be “Train to Busan.” This Korean flick doesn’t just focus on the zombies but on the bond between father and daughter. Gong Yoo, who you probably know from “Squid Game,” gives one of his best performances here.

“Train to Busan” follows a workaholic father, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), who takes his young daughter, Su-an (Kim Su-an), on a train ride from Seoul to Busan to visit her mother. But when a zombie outbreak hits the country, the passengers on the train are thrown into a fight for survival as the infection spreads rapidly.

As the train races to its destination, Seok-woo and the other survivors must navigate the deadly chaos, facing both the horrors of the undead and the moral dilemmas of their own survival.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ (2016)

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Despite being part of the “Cloverfield” franchise, which is often overshadowed by other sci-fi hits, “10 Cloverfield Lane” is usually overlooked in discussions about great genre flicks.

This movie distinguishes itself by focusing on psychological horror and character-driven drama, making it feel fresh and unexpected. John Goodman’s chilling performance as the paranoid and unpredictable Howard keeps you hooked the entire time.

“10 Cloverfield Lane” begins with Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is in a car accident and wakes up in a basement, held captive by a man named Howard (Goodman), who claims that the outside world has been devastated by a chemical attack or alien invasion.

Howard insists they stay underground for safety, but Michelle is unsure whether he’s telling the truth or if he’s completely unstable. As the tension builds between the characters, Michelle, along with another captive, Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.), must figure out whether they can trust Howard and if it’s actually safe to leave.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘World War Z’ (2013)

World War Z Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Brad Pitt Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

If I had to sum up “World War Z” in a few words, I’d probably call it a wild zombie thriller with real bite. The fast-moving zombies really crank up the tension, making everything feel way more urgent and terrifying compared to the slow zombies you often see in other apocalyptic flicks.

This movie is a series of intense, relentless action sequences that manage to top one another as the story goes on.

“World War Z” focuses on Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a former United Nations investigator, who is thrust back into action when a zombie outbreak threatens to wipe out humanity. As the infection spreads rapidly across the globe, Gerry is tasked with finding the source of the pandemic and a possible cure to stop the worldwide collapse.

The movie takes Gerry on a journey across different countries, as he races against time to understand the nature of the virus and how to prevent the total destruction of civilization. “World War Z” does a great job of honing in on global survival and the race for a solution, with large-scale, action-packed sequences mixed with moments of tension and personal stakes.

Stream it on Paramount Plus

‘Cargo’ (2017)

Cargo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the more overlooked movies on Netflix has to be “Cargo.” Yes, it’s another zombie thriller, but this one is much more emotional and harrowing because it focuses on a father trying to find a safe haven for his daughter amid the outbreak.

We haven’t really seen many personal stories like this in the genre, which is one reason why I enjoyed it so much. “Cargo” is really something special and it deserves to be seen.

“Cargo” follows Andy (Martin Freeman), a father trying to protect his infant daughter after a viral outbreak turns people into zombies. After Andy is bitten, he has 48 hours to find a safe place for his daughter before he succumbs to the infection.

Desperate and running out of time, Andy goes on a journey through the Australian outback, searching for a family member who could take care of his daughter. Along the way, he encounters other survivors and faces the harsh realities of a world overrun by the undead.

Stream it on Netflix