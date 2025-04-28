8 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (April 28-May 4)

Spring is in full swing, and with it comes a fresh crop of must-watch new shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup brings the premiere of "The Four Seasons," a comedy starring Steve Carell and Tina Fey that follows three couples navigating life’s chaos through the lens of seasonal getaways.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" returns for a gritty season 2, and "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" drops just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4. Plus, fans of period dramas can cozy up with "Miss Austen," which tells Cassandra Austen’s untold story

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Chef’s Table: Legends’ (Netflix)

Chef's Table: Legends | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The iconic docu-series celebrates its 10-year anniversary by spotlighting four chefs who didn’t just cook but changed the game. Thomas Keller, Alice Waters, José Andrés and Jamie Oliver are more than culinary stars; they’re cultural forces who’ve shaped how we eat, think and care about food.

This season digs into their stories with the show’s signature cinematic flair, showing how their influence has crossed borders, sparked movements, and inspired generations.

All 4 episodes premiere Monday, April 28 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Wear Whatever The F You Want’ (Prime Video)

Wear Whatever the F You Want - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are back — and they’re not here to scold your skinny jeans. After burying their decade-long feud, the iconic duo reunites for a new fashion makeover show with a gentler touch.

This time, Stacy and Clinton aren't handing out makeovers but helping people tap into the style that truly reflects who they are. They ditch the old rules of dos and don’ts in favor of self-expression, confidence and dressing like your truest self. Think fashion therapy, minus the shame.

All 8 episodes premiere Tuesday, April 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Carême’ (Apple TV Plus)

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This French-language drama serves up scandal and soufflés in equal measure. Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin) is a scrappy pastry prodigy who rises from the hard-knock streets of Paris to the glittering courts of Napoleon’s Europe.

Carême becomes the world’s first celebrity chef, but fame is a dish best served with secrets. Powerful forces want to use Carême’s culinary genius for their own political ends. As he dreams up new concoctions, he’s pulled into a dangerous game of betrayal and backstabbing.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, April 30 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘The Four Seasons’ (Netflix)

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Winter, spring, summer or fall — all you have to do is call” … and your longtime friends will join you on vacation. Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Will Forte, this reimagining of the 1981 film follows three long-married couples who take seasonal getaways together.

But when one couple drops a bombshell, the group realizes there’s a lot more baggage to unpack than what’s in their suitcases. Friendship is forever... but so are grudges.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, May 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

The third season goes deeper into the world of big wave surfing, following Garrett McNamara and his crew as they hunt down massive waves in places like Cortes Bank, Morocco, and Hawaii.

The stakes are higher than ever, with personal challenges, triumphs and the constant battle against nature and fear. From record-breaking rides to heart-wrenching moments, this wild ride continues to capture the raw reality of chasing the biggest waves on Earth.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld’ (Disney Plus)

Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

This animated anthology series from creator Dave Filoni explores the grittiest corners of the galaxy with two fan-favorite villains — Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

The ruthless assassin Ventress, thought dead after the events of the novel “Dark Disciple,” is shockingly resurrected and given a second chance at life. She must make an unlikely escape with a new ally. Meanwhile, bounty hunter Bane confronts an old friend turned marshal in a brutal showdown.

All 6 episodes premiere Sunday, May 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Miss Austen’ (PBS)

Miss Austen: Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This period drama based on Gill Hornby’s bestseller takes a fascinating dive into one of literary history’s great mysteries: why Cassandra Austen burned Jane Austen’s private letters.

Set in 1830, the miniseries follows Keeley Hawes as the devoted yet conflicted Cassandra, racing to protect her sister’s legacy. Flashbacks reveal the Austen sisters’ close bond, family struggles and the inspirations behind Jane’s iconic novels.

As Cassandra confronts her past, she discovers the true cost of her sacrifices, making for a story as compelling as any Austen novel. 4o mini

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 (AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Official Trailer | Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

In the second season of the “Walking Dead” spinoff, the fragile truce between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Morgan) is tested as they face a new, bloodthirsty power struggle in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

With new, ruthless enemies emerging, the city is more dangerous than ever, and Maggie and Negan find themselves on opposite sides of a growing conflict. As they try to survive, their tense relationship continues to simmer, forcing them to confront their painful history — and each other.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo) and AMC Plus