5 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more (June 18-24)

Plenty of new movies are arriving on some of the best streaming services this week. Netflix is leading the charge, but Prime Video and Peacock also have fresh flicks to offer.

However, the biggest new streaming release of the week is on premium video-on-demand platforms as the charming family feature “IF” makes the leap from theaters to home streaming. Starring Ryan Reynolds and set in a world where imaginary friends come to life, it’s a blast of bright color and youthful whimsy. Plus, it packs an impressively star-studded voice cast that includes Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper and George Clooney.

Other top new movies you should watch this week include a documentary that chronicles the inside story of the creation of the first Black Barbie, a personal look at a sporting superstar's final days before retirement and the fourth movie in the “Kung Fu Panda” series lands on Peacock.

If you’re looking for something fresh to watch this week, we’ve rounded up the top picks down below to help save you time. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best new TV shows you can this week as well.

‘IF’ (PVOD)

Director John Krasinski trades the horror of “A Quiet Place” for a colorful family adventure in the form of “IF." This fantasy comedy blends live-action with animation and centers on a precocious 12-year-old named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who is forced to grow up fast following her mother’s death, and father’s hospitalization. Settling into her grandma’s New York apartment, Bea meets a grumpy upstairs neighbor named Cal (Ryan Reynolds) and discovers she can see other people’s imaginary friends, known as IFs.

These imaginary friends include Blue (voiced by Steve Carell), a large furry purple creature, and Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a humanoid butterfly. Teaming up with a reluctant Cal, the two embark on a quest to reunite these forgotten IFs with their (now grown-up) kids. “IF” didn’t quite manage to win over critics, but audiences found it extremely charming. The movie holds an impressive 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , compared to a 49% score from critics.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 18

‘Black Barbie’ (Netflix)

The “Barbie” movie took over last summer, and now Netflix is inviting audiences back to Barbieland but for a very different story. This documentary explores the Barbie story you might not have heard before as it focuses on the creation of the first Black Barbie in the 1980s. Directed by Lagueria Davis, “Black Barbie” chronicles the industry-changing impact of the three women working at Mattel who are credited with spearheading the launch of the first Black Barbie: Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins and Stacey McBride Irby.

Featuring insider interviews with those present during this pivotal moment in toy history, this Netflix original doc is a fascinating look at the creation of an iconic plaything. However, “Black Barbie” aims to be more than just a history lesson by also exploring the importance of true representation, and how something as seemingly simple as a plastic doll can shape a child’s identity, imagination and worldview.

Stream on Netflix from June 19

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ (Prime Video)

Roger Federer isn’t just one of the greatest tennis players in history, but also among the most decorated athletes in any sport. However, even a true icon can’t escape the passage of time and in 2022 the Swiss announced his retirement from professional tennis. “Federer: Twelve Final Days” offers an intimate look at the last dozen days of his career, and lays bare the mixture of emotions that comes when the sportsman must face up to the reality of no longer being the best player on the court.

The footage included in this Prime Video documentary was originally captured for Federer’s private use, but it’s now set to be showcased publicly, giving his legion of fans the chance to see the legend at his most vulnerable, raw and candid. This documentary also serves as a celebration of a career packed with remarkable achievements and includes insight from his on-court rivals and close friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Stream on Prime Video from June 20

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ (Peacock)

It’s been more than 15 years since the first “Kung Fu Panda” movie but the franchise isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “Kung Fu Panda 4” launched into theaters back in March, and now it’s ready to make its streaming bow on Peacock. This is perfectly timed for keeping the kids occupied during the summer break, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself also glued to the screen as there’s a little something for everybody in this animated action comedy.

In this fourth installment in the franchise, Po (voiced by Jack Black) is set to become the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace which means training a new Dragon Warrior to take his place. If that wasn’t enough to be dealing with, Po’s plight is further complicated by the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress known as The Chameleon (Viola Davis) who is seeking the Staff of Wisdom. To help stop this scaly villain, Po must work with a thieving fox named Zhen (Awkwafina), who proves that heroes can come in unlikely forms.

Stream on Peacock from June 21

'Trigger Warning' (Netflix)

Jessica Alba’s first feature film in five years arrives on Netflix this week. “Trigger Warning” is an action-thriller from director Mouly Surya and Alba plays a Special Forces commando named Parker, who returns to her hometown following the unexpected death of her father. Tasked with running the family’s business, Parker balances her new responsibilities with investigating the strange circumstances of her dad’s death.

However, this quest for answers leads to a confrontation with a local gang that has the entire town under its control. But Parker isn’t the type to back down from a fight and draws on all her training to not only find the truth but also end the gang’s reign of terror for good. Netflix’s recent action movies have been less-than-stellar (last month’s Atlas was a real lowlight), so my skepticism levels are pretty high for this one, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that "Trigger Warning" can buck the trend.

Stream on Netflix from June 21