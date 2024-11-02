Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

A new month means plenty of new movies to watch across the best streaming services. When I'm undecided about what to watch next, I head on over to the Netflix top-10 movies to see what everyone's buzzing about. While they're not all winners, it's as good a tool as any for narrowing down your options.

Netflix has been on a roll with original movies this year, many of which have either freshly landed in the top 10 or, like Anna Kendrick's rivetting "Woman of the Hour," have stuck there for weeks. We've rounded up the best three movies worth adding to your watchlist, including a nightmarish thriller, a stranger-than-fiction true crime story, and a time-traveling slasher flick to keep the Halloween spirit alive. So without further ado, let's dive into what movies are worth the hype in the Netflix top 10.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on November 2

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Don't Move'

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Don't Move" is a nail-biting premise for a thriller: A grieving mother (Kelsey Asbille) is trapped in a nightmare situation when a stranger (Finn Wittrock) attacks her on a hike in a remote forest. He injects her with a paralytic agent that results in her body slowly shutting down. With only a precious few minutes before she becomes trapped in her own unmoving body, she tries desperately to escape her tormentor. However, that's easier said than done when the only thing you can move is your eyes.

Watch on Netflix now

'Time Cut'

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Halloween may be over, but you can keep the spooky vibes going with "Time Cut," a new-age slasher movie with a time-traveling twist. "Outer Banks" star Madison Bailey plays Lucy Field, a teenage girl who discovers a time machine that sends her back to the far-off year of 2003 — the year her sister Summer (Antonia Gentry) was murdered by a serial killer in a case that was never solved. Determined to change the past and save her sister, Lucy decides to take a stab at catching the killer herself.

Watch now on Netflix

'Woman of the Hour' (2024)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is easily one of the best crime thrillers on Netflix. It unpacks the chilling stranger-than-fiction true story of Rodney Alcala (portrayed by Daniel Zovatto), a serial killer who notoriously appeared as a contestant on a 1970s blind dating show. The "Pitch Perfect" star plays Cheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress who goes on the show unaware that one of her eligible bachelors is hiding some serious skeletons in his closet. Gripping and suspenseful, "Woman of the Hour" is one of those movies that haunts you long after the credits roll.

Watch on Netflix now

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Time Cut" (2024)

2. "Don't Move (2024)

3. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

4. "Martha" (2024)

5. "Woman of the Hour" (2024)

6. "Sing" (2016)

7. "Harold and the Purple Crayon" (2024)

8. "Kung Fu Panda 4" (2024)

9. "The Infiltrator" (2016)

10. "Fall Into Winter" (2023)