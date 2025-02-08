5 Marvel movies and shows you need to watch before 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Let’s face it: Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometimes feels like homework. After 15-plus years and nearly 50 feature films and TV series, the MCU has become an unwieldy tapestry of intersecting stories and characters with long and convoluted histories. If you just want to catch the new MCU movie “Captain America: Brave New World” in theaters starting Feb. 14, will you be hopelessly lost?

Trailers for the movie point to a relatively self-contained conspiracy thriller, but even if the plot of “Brave New World” remains accessible, it still features characters tied to the MCU’s extensive ongoing saga, pivoting off of narrative elements established in previous movies and TV series.

For a quick primer on essential MCU characters and storylines, here are five movies and shows to catch up with before watching “Brave New World.”

‘The Incredible Hulk’

The second-ever MCU movie has become a semi-forgotten detour, thanks largely to the departure of star Edward Norton from the franchise. Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk), and the Hulk has yet to star in another solo adventure. But supporting characters from “The Incredible Hulk” have gradually returned to the MCU, and three of them have prominent roles in “Brave New World.”

That includes Harrison Ford (taking over for the late William Hurt) as Thunderbolt Ross, a military official who was a key player in “Captain America: Civil War” and is now the president of the United States — and soon to be a Hulk himself. Liv Tyler also returns as Ross’ daughter Betty, with Tim Blake Nelson as the super-intelligent villain known as The Leader — and all their origins begin in “The Incredible Hulk.”

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Star Anthony Mackie is introduced in the second Captain America movie, as Air Force veteran Sam Wilson adopts the moniker The Falcon and becomes a key ally for Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Even in his first appearance, he’s more than just a sidekick, and he becomes essential to Captain America’s efforts to defeat the infiltration of the U.S. government by the terrorist organization Hydra.

Comic book fans would soon learn that Sam might eventually take over the Captain America identity from Steve, but even viewers with no knowledge of Marvel comics lore could see that Mackie’s charisma marked Sam as a future major MCU player. “The Winter Soldier” also establishes the paranoid suspense-thriller tone of the Captain America films that carries over into “Brave New World.” Sam’s road to becoming Captain America begins here.

‘Captain America: Civil War’

Although it’s another conspiracy-laden thriller, the third and final Steve Rogers-led Captain America movie is also a giant MCU spectacle, with appearances from many of the major MCU players to date. Sam Wilson takes on a more proactive role as he once again teams up with Steve to fight against a government conspiracy — in this case, the superhero-regulating Sokovia Accords championed by Thunderbolt Ross.

Sam and Steve lead the resistance against the Accords, and Mackie once again proves his ability to carry a significant superhero storyline. “Civil War” is also a crucial turning point in the larger MCU narrative, as much as any of the higher-profile Avengers movies. By the end of the movie, The Falcon is firmly entrenched among the MCU’s top heroes, right alongside his friend and mentor Captain America.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

After the success of “WandaVision,” the second Disney Plus original MCU series was a bit of a letdown, in part because of reshoots that muddled the plot and lessened its impact. It’s still a solid showcase for Mackie as Sam Wilson, finally getting the chance to be the title character, although he shares that distinction with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The two former Steve Rogers BFFs make for a fun odd-couple pairing, as they investigate the activities of an international terrorist organization called the Flag Smashers. The pacing is a bit disjointed, but the series introduces several important elements that will continue in “Brave New World,” including Carl Lumbly as forgotten super-soldier subject Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Falcon protege Joaquin Torres and, most importantly, Sam’s rightful ascension to the position of Captain America.

‘Black Widow’

No, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff isn’t magically resurrected in “Brave New World,” but the shadowy Russian organization that trained and indoctrinated her is a vital part of the backstory for new character Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas), an Israeli agent known as Sabra who was once part of the Black Widow program. Bits and pieces of that program’s history were depicted in Natasha’s early appearances, but the full extent of its power and influence is explored in her underrated solo film.

“Black Widow” also fits into the espionage niche that the Captain America movies have occupied within the larger MCU, focusing on international intrigue over universe-ending threats. While Sabra doesn’t appear in the movie, many of Natasha’s other fellow Black Widows do, giving a sense of what Sabra has gone through before she even shows up in “Brave New World.”

