7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 14-20)

After a (relatively) slow start to the year, it’s set to be a big week for new movies across the best streaming services. The next few weeks will see new flicks debut on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and Hulu and there’s also a selection of newcomers to premium streaming.

My favorite newcomer is easily the Hulu premiere of “A Real Pain." This comedy-drama is currently being touted as a major awards contender (and has scooped up a few prizes already), and very much deserves all the acclaim it’s received. It follows two American cousins (Jesse Eisenberg and Keiran Culkin) touring Poland to honor their late grandmother. Other highlights include “A Different Man” on Max and the PVOD release of “Queer."

If you’re in the mood to watch something fresh this week, you’re spoilt for choice, so to help you pick out the best movies worth your time, I’m rounding up the best arrivals over the next seven days. These are the top new movies you can stream this week. And don't forget to check out our companion article covering all the best new TV shows.

‘Kraven the Hunter’ (PVOD)

The latest (and seemingly final) entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — the interconnected comic book franchise that does not feature Spider-Man — “Kraven the Hunter” was a box office flop, and was torn to shreds by critics with just 14% on Rotten Tomatoes . However, its audience score is significantly better at 74%, and I agree the critics were rather harsh.

While the movie’s story feels disjointed, and the villain (played by Alessandro Abbott) is too hammy to feel like a genuinely menacing threat, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a great actor and brings a macho gravitas to Kraven that gives the movie at least something worthwhile. The supporting cast also includes Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe. It’s only faint praise, but “Kraven the Hunter” is certainly not the worst Spider-Man spin-off we’ve seen from Sony.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 14

‘My Penguin Friend’ (Hulu)

For those wondering, “My Penguin Friend” is not a spiritual sequel to the 2011 Jim Carrey comedy “Mr. Popper's Penguins,” but rather curiously the two movies are both about an unconventional relationship between a man closed off from the world and an adorable arctic animal. In this Penguin-centric family adventure, the lead is Jean Reno, and it’s based on a true story (I can assure you that Mr. Popper's highrise hijinks are very much fictional).

Reno plays a heartbroken fisherman in Brazil who discovers a penguin drifting in the ocean. The bird is injured, and coated in oil from a spill, but the fisherman scoops the creature up, brings it home, and sets about nursing it back to health. This creates an unconventional but unbreakable bond between the two and soon the fisherman changes his outlook on life.

Stream it on Hulu from January 14

‘Queer’ (PVOD)

Daniel Craig received a rave reception for his leading role in “Queer” when it premiered last September at the Venice Film Festival, and after a limited theatrical run towards the end of 2024, this Luca Guadagnino drama is now arriving on premium streaming platforms. And it’s a flick you’ll want to make time for, as some pundits are predicting Craig for an Oscar nom.

Based on the 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs, and set in 1950s Mexico, "Queer" follows Lee (Craig), an American expert and drug addict, who becomes deeply infatuated with a former soldier named Eugene (Drew Starkey). Till now Lee had been content to live a lonely existence, rarely interacting with other humans but Eugene opens him up to the possibility of building deep connections and so a passionate love affair begins.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 14

‘A Real Pain’ (Hulu)

If you only watch a single movie this week, make it “A Real Pain." This thoroughly human movie comes from Jesse Eisenberg who serves as writer, director and star. Okay, so that latter one is only technically true, while Eisenberg has top cast billing, the clear star of this comedy-drama is Kieran Culkin, who gives a performance worthy of any and every award. This low-key comedy hits all the right notes and will have you laughing and crying.

“A Real Pain” centers on Jewish American cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) who embark on a tour of Poland to honor their late grandma, who fled Europe to America to escape World War II. Meeting up with a tour group, they explore their heritage and the stunning country of Poland, while also trying to reconcile their personal grievances and generational trauma. “A Real Pain” is brimming with heart and soul, and is a real crowd-pleaser.

Stream it on Hulu from January 16

‘Unstoppable’ (Prime Video)

In need of some inspiration this week? Prime Video’s “Unstoppable” is a classic underdog story recounting an uplifting true story showcasing the resilience of the human spirit. Directed by William Goldenberg, this sports biopic explores the life of Anthony Robles, a man born with one leg who became a wrestling champion and won national titles.

Jharrel Jerome stars as Robles, with Jennifer Lopez playing his single mother. Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle add further star power to the cast list. While reviews have suggested it doesn’t break the mold and is happy to follow the narrative structure laid out by countless sports dramas before it, Jerome’s acclaimed performance looks set to make this Prime Video movie well worth streaming this week.

Stream it on Prime Video from January 16

‘Back in Action’ (Netflix)

“Back in Action” is Netflix’s first flagship movie of 2025, and the action-comedy certainly looks to have all the ingredients necessary to make a big impact on the popular streaming service. I suspect it’ll even have enough juice to claim a No. 1 ranking in the Netflix top 10. Directed by Seth Gordon, the flick is notable for marking the return of Cameron Diaz, who took a 10-year break from acting citing frustration with the endless travel required to film movies as the reason.

This Netflix movie pairs Diaz with Jamie Foxx, and the duo plays a husband-and-wife team living a seemingly normal suburban life. However, they're hiding a secret: They used to be super spies, and when threats from their past life reemerge, they’re forced to go on the run with their two teenage kids in tow. Also starring Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott, “Back in Action” looks like an entertaining ride that will blow away those winter blues.

Stream it on Netflix from January 17

‘A Different Man’ (Max)

“A Different Man” was among my favorite movies of 2024, and I was delighted to see Sebastian Stan scoop up Best Performance by a Male Actor - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes earlier this month (though Adam Pearson deserved at least a nomination in the supporting category). This psychological thriller arrives on Max this week, and I hope this exposes the darkly funny movie to even more people as it’s an essential watch.

Stan plays Edward Lemuel, a socially awkward actor with neurofibromatosis, when given the chance to undergo an experimental medical procedure, he gains a completely new look that opens the door to a new life, and new opportunities. However, he still struggles to find comfort in his new skin, and his psyche starts to crack when he meets a charismatic and confident man named Oswald (Pearson) who is everything Edward wants to be.

Stream it on Max from January 17