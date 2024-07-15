5 best shows like 'Vikings: Valhalla' to stream right now

Has the end of "Vikings: Valhalla" left you without a show to watch? Let us help you figure out what to watch next.

Across three seasons, Netflix's "Vikings" sequel documented the lives of a new generation of heroes forging their own paths at the tail end of the Viking Age. As tensions between the English and the Danes grow more fierce.

We've already highlighted some of the best shows to watch after "Vikings" (the Netflix show's predecessor), so we won't repeat any of those recommendations here, but there are still plenty more historical dramas that should suit anyone who would've loved to go on another voyage with Leif, Freydís, and Harald.

Whether it's all-out action, bloodshed, drama or political intrigue that you're after, there's a show that'll suit your mood. Here are five more great shows to stream after "Vikings: Valhalla".

'Barbarians'

Barbarians | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's "Barbarians" is the perfect series to follow "Vikings: Valhalla", as it plucks a number of figures from history to tell another compelling, interwoven tale that's not afraid to dole out the action.

This German series takes us back in time to the year AD 9 and revolves chiefly around the Battle of Teutoburg Forest, wherein the Germanic tribes clashed with invading forces from the Roman Empire.

It boasts a conflicted lead in Arminius (Laurence Rupp), a Germanic boy who became a trusted military adviser to General Varus. Secretly, though, he remained loyal to the Germanic tribes and developed a plan to unite the tribes against their attackers.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it on Netflix

'Da Vinci's Demons'

Da Vinci's Demons | Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

"Da Vinci's Demons" is an overlooked series set in a very different era, but this genre-mashing historical fantasy crime drama could well be your next binge.

Whilst da Vinci is known as one of the world's most famous artists, "Da Vinci's Demons" sets out to illustrate the Italian creative's early days in Renaissance Florence.

As he strives to make a living off his artistic gifts, yearns for a productive relationship with his father, and chafes against those in charge, the series places the young artist at the heart of conflicts between the Medici and Pazzi families and the Catholic Church.

Watch it on Disney Plus and Starz

'Domina'

Domina (MGM+ 2023 Series) Season 2- Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you were drawn in by Freydís' journey, "Domina" might be a good drama to turn to. The show is based on the true story of Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), the first Empress of Rome, and examines the power struggles of Roman society through a female lens.

The series charts Drusilla's rise to power, and is full of gripping political maneuvers. Livia Drusilla was forced into exile following the assassination of Julius Caesar but returned to Rome a decade later determined to win back everything she lost... which she does by marrying the very man who stole everything from her.

Watch it on MGM+

'Spartacus'

Spartacus: Blood and Sand | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

"Spartacus" is a brutal Starz drama that serves up plenty of bloody action that will satisfy anyone with a thirst for more drama after "Vikings: Valhalla".

The series, unsurprisingly, charts the rise to prominence of Thracian slave-turned-gladiator, Spartacus, who became a storied figure in the arena.

Beginning with "Spartacus: Blood and Sand", the show follows the titular gladiator from his early days as a Roman soldier through to his training at a Capuan gladiatorial school and follows in the real historical figure's footsteps as Spartacus goes on to help lead a slave uprising against the Roman Republic.

Watch it on Starz

'Vinland Saga'

Vinland Saga Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Whether you're an anime person or not, "Vinland Saga" is certainly worth checking out if you're a "Vikings" fan.

The series is an adaptation of Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, which in turn is loosely based on the true figure of Thorfinn Karlsefni, an Icelandic explorer who sought out Vinland (coastal North America) in the early 11th Century.

The story revolves around a fictionalized version of Thorfinn who longs to leave Iceland behind. After a tragedy in his early life, Thorfinn embarks on a journey with the man responsible, vowing to take that man's life in an honorable duel. But as he sheds more blood on the battlefield, Thorfinn begins to question whether his actions are right.

Watch it on Netflix

Not seen anything that takes your fancy? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows you can stream right now to help you find your next watch.