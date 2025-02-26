5 best shows like 'Zero Day' to watch after the political thriller

If you're able to get living legend Robert De Niro to sign on for a television series — when he's only done a few one-off cameos as himself and appearances on "Saturday Night Live" –— you know you must have a pretty impressive project.

"Zero Day" stars De Niro as a former president of the United States in the wake of a multi-pronged cyber-terrorist attack. With the nation scrambling to restore order and facing the threat of more attacks to come, the current administration puts George Mullen (De Niro) in charge of an investigative committee, one that has clearance to act without consideration for civil liberties. But what will Mullen and his team find as they dig deeper and deeper? And where will their findings leave Mullen?

With an all-star cast that includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Angela Bassett, this political thriller quickly rose up Netflix's top 10 list after it premiered on Feb. 20. After binge-watching it, you may want to stream more shows like "Zero Day." Here are some of our picks.

'Designated Survivor'

The concept of "Designated Survivor" is a simple one: When a massive attack claims the lives of the president of the United States and the majority of the line of succession, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) becomes the next president. He was purposefully not present at the State of the Union where the fatal explosion took place, having been named the designated survivor as a contingency plan in case of just such an event.

The academic Kirkman is far from your typical politician, but he might yet prove to be an effective leader as the country faces increasing violence and instability. "Designated Survivor" ran for three seasons, first on ABC and then on Netflix, and the political drama was popular among both critics and audiences.

►Watch on Netflix

'The Americans'

In "Zero Day," there’s a pervasive sense that someone is trying to destroy the country from within, something that feels particularly familiar for fans of "The Americans." After all, who’s trying to destroy America more than a pair of Russian agents posing as the parents in a typical suburban family?

The FX drama stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as two undercover operatives working in secret for the Soviet Union during the 1980s, but they’ve been entrenched in American culture and their own false identities for so long that a little bit of apple pie and baseball has rubbed off on them. The show lives and dies on the chemistry between Russell and Rhys, who sizzle on screen together in every interaction.

►Watch on Hulu

'Homeland'

While "Zero Day" explores the United States in the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack, "Homeland" reflects the cultural zeitgeist of the U.S. post-9/11. It follows CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) after she becomes convinced that a recently released prisoner of war (Damien Lewis) has been converted to the cause of Al-Qaeda.

While he appears to be a traumatized family man recovering from years in captivity, she believes that he may be planning a terrorist attack on U.S. soil — an opinion that doesn’t exactly make her popular at the CIA. What follows is a fast-paced, heart-pounding thriller that sees Carrie embroiled in the complicated world of international espionage and national security.

►Watch on Hulu

'24'

Released less than two months after 9/11, "24" was perfectly poised to capture the mood of an anxious nation. It starred Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, a government agent who works tirelessly to foil terrorist plots.

The political thriller was known for its unique narrative structure, especially for a show on network television: Each season, consisting of 24 episodes, took place over the course of a single day, reflecting the fast-paced, high-stakes nature of Bauer’s work. 24 ran for eight seasons on Fox initially, and its success spawned both a made-for-TV movie ("24: Redemption") and a follow-up series ("24: Live Another Day").

►Watch on Hulu

'Years and Years'

Let's be honest: "Years and Years is" kind of a difficult watch, especially given the state of current events. It takes place in an alternate version of modern-day England that, thanks to the insidiously malevolent leadership of Vivienne Rook (Emma Thompson), has embarked on a slow, almost casual descent into outright fascism.

"Years and Years" follows the tribulations of one British family, the Lyons, as they attempt to navigate their increasingly alarming new world. Its depiction of society on the brink of cannibalizing itself is unsettlingly relevant, bolstered by the devastating performances from its accomplished lead cast, which includes Russell Tovey, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Hynes, and T’Nia Miller.

►Watch on Max