New on Hulu in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu dives into February with a powerhouse lineup of original programming from its various brands, including the returns of the successful anthology series “Feud” (from FX) and “Genius” (from Nat Geo). Nat Geo also brings the documentary series “Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold,” featuring the unstoppable climber tackling remote peaks in Greenland, plus the documentary film “The Space Race,” telling the stories of pioneering Black astronauts.

As broadcast TV is finally back in full swing, February features new seasons of popular ABC shows, from sitcoms “The Conners,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “Not Dead Yet,” to dramas “The Good Doctor,” “The Rookie,” and “Will Trent,” plus the latest cycle of “American Idol.” If that’s too highbrow, there’s also a new season of Fox reality dating show “Farmer Wants a Wife.” Here’s a look at what's new on Hulu in February 2024.

New on Hulu in February 2024: Top picks

‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

It’s been nearly seven years since the first season of producer Ryan Murphy’s anthology drama series about battling celebrities, which focused on the rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The belated return of “Feud” turns its attention to renowned writer Truman Capote and the various New York City socialites who spurned him after he used their personal lives as fodder for his writing, incorporating intimate, private details into his novel “Answered Prayers.”

Tom Hollander stars as Capote, alongside Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald as Capote’s scorned friends. Murphy steps back from writing and directing this season, with playwright Jon Robin Baitz writing all eight episodes and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gus Van Sant directing the first four.

Premieres February 1 on Hulu

‘Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez’

Do romance and pro wrestling go together? They do on this reality show, which follows married couple and WWE wrestlers Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as they prepare for WrestleMania, the biggest event on the pro-wrestling calendar. Belair and Ford are both WWE superstars who’ve held multiple championship titles, and the latest WrestleMania offers them another chance to triumph.

Wrestling is just one part of the show, though, and the couple’s personal life takes center stage as well, as they balance the stresses of working in the ring with their life at home, including the possibility of starting a family. Like previous WWE reality shows “Total Bellas” and “Miz & Mrs.,” “Love & WWE” allows its stars to showcase a whole other side to themselves that audiences have yet to see.

Premieres February 2 on Hulu

'Suncoast'

An official selection at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Suncoast” is the debut feature from writer-director Laura Chinn, inspired by her own youthful experiences. Nico Parker won a Breakthrough Performance award at Sundance for her starring role as Doris, a high schooler dealing with the decline of her terminally ill brother Max (Cree Kawa) along with more typical teenage concerns. Laura Linney plays Doris’ overwhelmed, often absent mother, with Woody Harrelson as an activist Doris befriends at her brother’s care facility.

Chinn confronts serious issues about end-of-life care and the right to die while telling a sensitive coming-of-age story about a young woman who just wants to fit in. The movie aims to make audiences both laugh and cry while exploring how those reactions can easily overlap.

Premieres February 9 on Hulu

‘Life & Beth’ season 2

In the first season of this dramedy created by and starring Amy Schumer, the title character had to face the death of her mother and process difficult feelings from her childhood, all while navigating a new romance. The second season finds Schumer’s Beth seemingly in a happier place, thanks to her relationship with quirky farmer John (Michael Cera). As Beth and John embark on marriage and parenthood, though, some of Beth’s past issues resurface.

Schumer balances the frank, often raunchy humor she’s known for with a more introspective tone, as Beth struggles with some heavy emotions. There are still plenty of laughs, and the second season boasts a guest-star lineup of comedy veterans like Amy Sedaris, Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Quinn, Margaret Cho, and Tim Meadows.

Premieres February 16 on Hulu

‘Shogun’

James Clavell’s epic 1975 historical novel “Shogun” has sold more than 15 million copies and was previously adapted into a TV miniseries in 1980, and this FX original gives it the sweeping, lavish treatment it warrants. Cosmo Jarvis stars as John Blackthorne, a sailor who becomes the first Englishman to set foot in Japan, seeking to open trade relations between the two countries in the 17th century. Captured by the Japanese, he eventually establishes himself as a samurai and a valued military leader, while remaining an outsider.

The 10-episode series also features a large ensemble of Japanese characters, led by producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who becomes Blackthorne’s key ally. The cast also includes acclaimed Japanese actors Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, and Fumi Nikaido, in a production that was filmed across Canada, the U.K. and Japan.

Premieres February 27 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in February 2024

February 1

FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009

Addicted | 2014

America's Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma's House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine's Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What's Your Number? | 2011

February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2023

February 4

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

February 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

February 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

February 10

The Lost City | 2022

February 11

Father Stu | 2022

February 12

Blended | 2014

February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2023

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation | 2023

February 17

Amulet | 2020

February 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

February 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2

February 23

Mercy Road | 2021

February 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

February 25

Monica | 2023

February 27

FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

February 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

February 29

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries

St. Vincent | 2014

The Shack | 2017

Leaving Hulu in February 2024

February 1

Lucky

February 2

Burn 2019

Haunt 2019

Jungle 2017

February 5

Season of the Witch 2011

February 6

Edge of Tomorrow 2014

February 7

A Piece of Cake 2014

February 9

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

February 11

Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)

February 14

Babylon A.D. (2008)

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

I, Robot (2004)

Solaris (2002)

February 16

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Intruders (2015)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

February 23

211 (2018)

Life of the Party

A Million Little Pieces

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

February 26

Paddington 2 (2018)

February 27

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

February 28

Ceremony (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

The Double (2013)

The Extra Man (2010)

The First Monday In May (2016)

Food Inc (2008)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Ondine (2009)

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Pusher I (1996)

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands (2004)

Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death (2005)

The Sacrament (2013)

The Shack (2017)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Synchronicity (2015)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Paddington (2015)

February 29

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

27 Dresses (2008)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Airheads (1994)

Apartment Troubles (2014)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

District 9 (2009)

Epic Movie (2007)

Flatliners (1990)

Friends With Money (2006)

Frozen River (2008)

Get Low (2010)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

The Hustler (1961)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

Magic Mike (2012)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Planet of the Apes (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Shutter (2008)

Sommersby (1993)

Splash (1984)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

War of the Worlds (2005)