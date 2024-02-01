New on Hulu in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu dives into February with a powerhouse lineup of original programming from its various brands, including the returns of the successful anthology series “Feud” (from FX) and “Genius” (from Nat Geo). Nat Geo also brings the documentary series “Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold,” featuring the unstoppable climber tackling remote peaks in Greenland, plus the documentary film “The Space Race,” telling the stories of pioneering Black astronauts.
As broadcast TV is finally back in full swing, February features new seasons of popular ABC shows, from sitcoms “The Conners,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “Not Dead Yet,” to dramas “The Good Doctor,” “The Rookie,” and “Will Trent,” plus the latest cycle of “American Idol.” If that’s too highbrow, there’s also a new season of Fox reality dating show “Farmer Wants a Wife.” Here’s a look at what's new on Hulu in February 2024.
New on Hulu in February 2024: Top picks
‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
It’s been nearly seven years since the first season of producer Ryan Murphy’s anthology drama series about battling celebrities, which focused on the rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The belated return of “Feud” turns its attention to renowned writer Truman Capote and the various New York City socialites who spurned him after he used their personal lives as fodder for his writing, incorporating intimate, private details into his novel “Answered Prayers.”
Tom Hollander stars as Capote, alongside Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald as Capote’s scorned friends. Murphy steps back from writing and directing this season, with playwright Jon Robin Baitz writing all eight episodes and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gus Van Sant directing the first four.
Premieres February 1 on Hulu
‘Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez’
Do romance and pro wrestling go together? They do on this reality show, which follows married couple and WWE wrestlers Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as they prepare for WrestleMania, the biggest event on the pro-wrestling calendar. Belair and Ford are both WWE superstars who’ve held multiple championship titles, and the latest WrestleMania offers them another chance to triumph.
Wrestling is just one part of the show, though, and the couple’s personal life takes center stage as well, as they balance the stresses of working in the ring with their life at home, including the possibility of starting a family. Like previous WWE reality shows “Total Bellas” and “Miz & Mrs.,” “Love & WWE” allows its stars to showcase a whole other side to themselves that audiences have yet to see.
Premieres February 2 on Hulu
'Suncoast'
An official selection at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Suncoast” is the debut feature from writer-director Laura Chinn, inspired by her own youthful experiences. Nico Parker won a Breakthrough Performance award at Sundance for her starring role as Doris, a high schooler dealing with the decline of her terminally ill brother Max (Cree Kawa) along with more typical teenage concerns. Laura Linney plays Doris’ overwhelmed, often absent mother, with Woody Harrelson as an activist Doris befriends at her brother’s care facility.
Chinn confronts serious issues about end-of-life care and the right to die while telling a sensitive coming-of-age story about a young woman who just wants to fit in. The movie aims to make audiences both laugh and cry while exploring how those reactions can easily overlap.
Premieres February 9 on Hulu
‘Life & Beth’ season 2
In the first season of this dramedy created by and starring Amy Schumer, the title character had to face the death of her mother and process difficult feelings from her childhood, all while navigating a new romance. The second season finds Schumer’s Beth seemingly in a happier place, thanks to her relationship with quirky farmer John (Michael Cera). As Beth and John embark on marriage and parenthood, though, some of Beth’s past issues resurface.
Schumer balances the frank, often raunchy humor she’s known for with a more introspective tone, as Beth struggles with some heavy emotions. There are still plenty of laughs, and the second season boasts a guest-star lineup of comedy veterans like Amy Sedaris, Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Quinn, Margaret Cho, and Tim Meadows.
Premieres February 16 on Hulu
‘Shogun’
James Clavell’s epic 1975 historical novel “Shogun” has sold more than 15 million copies and was previously adapted into a TV miniseries in 1980, and this FX original gives it the sweeping, lavish treatment it warrants. Cosmo Jarvis stars as John Blackthorne, a sailor who becomes the first Englishman to set foot in Japan, seeking to open trade relations between the two countries in the 17th century. Captured by the Japanese, he eventually establishes himself as a samurai and a valued military leader, while remaining an outsider.
The 10-episode series also features a large ensemble of Japanese characters, led by producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who becomes Blackthorne’s key ally. The cast also includes acclaimed Japanese actors Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, and Fumi Nikaido, in a production that was filmed across Canada, the U.K. and Japan.
Premieres February 27 on Hulu
Everything new on Hulu in February 2024
February 1
- FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
- Addicted | 2014
- America's Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma's House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004
- Force Majeure | 2014
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009
- Obsessed | 2009
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine's Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What's Your Number? | 2011
February 2
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance | 2023
February 4
- Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
- Beloved | 1998
- Hope Floats | 1998
- Predator | 1987
- Predator 2 | 1990
February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum | 2020
February 6
- Camp Hideout | 2023
February 7
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
February 8
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song | 2010
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
February 9
- Suncoast: Film Premiere
- The Abyss | 1989
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
February 10
- The Lost City | 2022
February 11
- Father Stu | 2022
February 12
- Blended | 2014
February 13
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
February 15
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2023
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
February 16
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
- Pod Generation | 2023
February 17
- Amulet | 2020
February 19
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland | 2021
February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
February 21
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 22
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
February 23
- Mercy Road | 2021
February 24
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
February 25
- Monica | 2023
February 27
- FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
February 28
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
February 29
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
- St. Vincent | 2014
- The Shack | 2017
Leaving Hulu in February 2024
February 1
Lucky
February 2
Burn 2019
Haunt 2019
Jungle 2017
February 5
Season of the Witch 2011
February 6
Edge of Tomorrow 2014
February 7
A Piece of Cake 2014
February 9
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
The Matrix Resurrections (2021)
February 11
Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)
February 14
Babylon A.D. (2008)
District B13 (2004)
Hammer Of The Gods (2013)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
I, Robot (2004)
Solaris (2002)
February 16
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Intruders (2015)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
February 23
211 (2018)
Life of the Party
A Million Little Pieces
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
February 26
Paddington 2 (2018)
February 27
The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
February 28
Ceremony (2010)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)
The Double (2013)
The Extra Man (2010)
The First Monday In May (2016)
Food Inc (2008)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)
Lupin III: The First (2019)
Nobody Walks (2012)
Ondine (2009)
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)
National Treasure (2004)
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Pusher I (1996)
Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands (2004)
Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death (2005)
The Sacrament (2013)
The Shack (2017)
Snowpiercer (2014)
Synchronicity (2015)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
Paddington (2015)
February 29
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
27 Dresses (2008)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
Airheads (1994)
Apartment Troubles (2014)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
District 9 (2009)
Epic Movie (2007)
Flatliners (1990)
Friends With Money (2006)
Frozen River (2008)
Get Low (2010)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Godzilla vs Kong (2021)
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
The Hustler (1961)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
Magic Mike (2012)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Planet of the Apes (2000)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Shutter (2008)
Sommersby (1993)
Splash (1984)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
War of the Worlds (2005)
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.
