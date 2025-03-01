This weekend sees the red carpet rollout for the 2025 Oscars, and the best streaming services are celebrating by adding several must-watch Oscar nominees to their libraries.

But with so many great movies just a click away, narrowing down what to watch can become a headache. That's why we're highlighting the best new movies that just landed on streaming.

Leading the pack this week is Timothy Chalamet's captivating performance as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" on paid video-on-demand services.

Two rivetting Oscar-nominated historical dramas are also on streaming, with "Nickel Boys" on MGM Plus and "September 5th" on Paramount Plus.

Meanwhile, Hulu's got one of the most heartwarming movies we've ever seen with "Ghostlight." And if you're in the mood for some superhero popcorn fodder, "Venom: The Last Dance" has made its way to Netflix.

So without further ado, let's dive into my top picks for what movies to watch this weekend.

‘A Complete Unknown’ (PVOD)

After picking up the Best Actor trophy at the SAG Awards for "A Complete Unknown," Timothée Chalamet is up for an Oscar this weekend for his captivating performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's musical biopic, and it's clear to see why.

This film follows the music legend's meteoric rise to fame after arriving in New York in 1961 with little more than a guitar and a dream.

As Dylan meets and befriends a personal hero Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), he finds himself caught between two worlds: his budding romance with spitfire Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) and the American folk music scene that he's about to change forever by picking up an electric guitar.

While "A Complete Unknown" will no doubt be catnip for Bob Dylan fans, there's still plenty of meat on the bone between Chalamet's standout performance, masterful pacing, and all-too-human narrative to make this a joyful watch even if you've never listened to Dylan's music.

Buy or rent now on Amazon

‘September 5’ (Paramount Plus)

Another Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay), Tim Fehlbaum's gripping historical drama "September 5" is finally on streaming.

This film chronicles the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre entirely through the lens of the ABC Sports broadcast team that found themselves at the heart of an active hostage situation.

With the eyes of the world on them, ABC Sports President Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard), ABC Sports Munich control room chief Geoffrey Mason (John Magaro) and ABC Sports Head of Operations Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin) navigate ethical and operational challenges as they report on what would eventually become a harrowing global tragedy.

From the moment the crew first hears gunshots, "September 5" provides a steady drip feed of adrenaline that'll keep you glued to your seat until the credits roll.

Watch it now on Paramount Plus

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ (Netflix)

I'm a longtime fan of the "Venom" movies for their campy antics and bromance between Eddie Brock and Venom (both played by Tom Hardy), but "Venom: The Last Dance" was a bit of a mess, even for me.

So long as you keep your expectations in check, though, it's still a fun watch with plenty of blockbuster action and goofy one-liners to keep you entertained if nothing else.

The third and supposedly final installment in the "Venom" series (though a pair of mid- and post-credit scenes leave the door open for more), it sees Brock still on the run after his clash with Carnage at the end of the second movie that killed off police detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham).

As he and Venom make their way to New York to clear his name, they end up in the crosshairs of not just the Earth authorities, but evil alien symbiotes from Venom's home planet.

It all leads up to a big, bombastic final showdown that rifles through a Rolodex of symbiote cameos.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Nickel Boys’ (MGM Plus)

This Best Picture nominee is uniquely shot from the characters' point of view, a bold risk that pays off.

The perspective shift pushes audiences to really step into the shoes of "Nickel Boys'" leads: Elwood (Ethan Heisse) and Turner (Brandon Wilson), two Black teens navigating the trials and tribulations of an abusive, racist reform school called the Nickel Academy in Jim Crow-era Florida.

The two become fast friends despite their clashing worldviews. While Turner has fallen back on cynicism, Elwood clings to his belief in justice even amid the horrors around them.

Their friendship offers a glimmer of hope during an ugly chapter in history.

With remarkable performances and a captivating, collage-style blend of archival footage, "Nickel Boys" is a powerful exploration of empathy that's sure to leave an impact.

Watch it now on MGM Plus

'Ghostlight' (Hulu)

In the mood for a heartwarming movie now that winter is finally starting to thaw? Look no further than "Ghostlight," an intimate comedy-drama about the messiness of grief and the healing power of art.

Co-directed by the Chicago-based filmmaking team of Kerry O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson, it stars the real-life family of father Keith Kupferer, daughter Katherine Kupferer and mother Tara Mallen as the fictional Mueller family: lonely working-class patriarch Dan, troubled teenager Daisy and devoted mother Sharon Mueller, respectively.

While still grieving a family tragedy, Dan gets roped into a production of Romeo and Juliet, which forces him to confront his buried emotions.

While "Ghostlight" can feel cloying and clunky at times, the earnest performances and charming writing make it a viewing experience worth applauding by the time it all comes together.

Watch it now on Hulu