Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services are constantly adding great new movies to their libraries, but with so much on offer, figuring out what to watch can become a headache.

Luckily, Netflix has a top 10 movies list that offers a snapshot of what's trending on the platform. Granted, not all of them are going to be winners, but it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise quickly. With that in mind, we've rounded up the three best movies in Netflix's top 10 list that are actually worth the hype, including a polarizing sci-fi thriller, a breezy romcom that's perfect for this time of year, and a crime thriller that'll keep you glued until the credits roll.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth checking out right now in Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies. For more even in more recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of everything new on Netflix in February.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'To Catch a Killer'

To Catch a Killer | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

So long as you keep your expectations in check, "To Catch a Killer" is a solid crime thriller grounded by a surprisingly strong performance from Shailene Woodley. She stars as Eleanor Flaco, a Baltimore beat cop with a troubled past who's recruited to catch a sniper who killed more than a dozen people at a New Year's Eve event.

Together with FBI special agent Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) and Jack McKenzie (Jovan Adepo), the crew sets out on a citywide manhunt to uncover the culprit before he strikes again. Though her inner demons threaten to derail her career once more, it turns out her perspective could be just the key to understanding the killer's motives and stopping the slaughter once and for all — if she can hold it together, that is.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘La Dolce Villa'

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but if you're still craving some good old-fashioned romcom cheesiness, Netflix's latest, "La Dolce Villa," checks all of the right boxes. With its breezy, feel-good story set in a stunning location, it's sure to lift your spirits and chase away the winter blues.

Set in the fictional town of Montezara, it follows Eric (Scott Foley), a widowed restaurant consultant who travels to Europe to convince his 24-year-old daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) not to pour all her money into restoring an old Italian villa. The property was on sale for one Euro, a promotion cooked up by the mayor Francesca (Violante Placido) to help revitalize the area. As sparks fly between Francesca and Eric, Olivia soon finds herself charmed by a local cook Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia). But when an heir threatens to steal Olivia's dream project, the tight-knit community steps up, and the family discovers they've truly found a place to call home.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Don't Let Go'

Don't Let Go Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

After flopping in theatres back in 2019, this polarizing sci-fi thriller finally appears to be finding its audience after its recent streaming debut on Netflix. David Oyelowo stars as Jack Radcliff, a dedicated police detective and protective uncle to his niece, Ashley (Storm Reid), whose father, Garret (Brian Tyree Henry), struggles with a troubled past and bipolar disorder. One day, Jack receives a chilling, distorted phone call from Ashley, and rushes to her home to find her and her parents dead in an apparent murder-suicide committed by Garret.

Devastated and spiraling, Jack starts to begin to question his sanity when he receives another phone call from Ashley, acting as if nothing ever happened. As crazy an explanation as it may be, Jack realizes that the call is coming from the past. It becomes a race against the clock to try and stop her death from every happening and find out what really occurred that fateful day.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "To Catch a Killer" (2023)

2. "Trial By Fire" (2018)

3. "Ted 2" (2015)

4. "La Dolce Villa" (2025)

5. "Don't Let Go" (2019)

6. "Aftermath" (2024)

7. "Sing" (2016)

8. "Minions" (2015)

9. "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019)

10. "Honeymoon Crasher" (2025)