5 best new movies to stream this weekend (Jan 25-26) on Netflix, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more

Another week on the books means another weekend left wondering what to watch. Thankfully you're not hurting for choices with plenty of great movies arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, and more of the best streaming services.

Leading the pack this week is Ridley Scott's Ancient Roman epic "Gladiator II" as well as Michelle Yeoh's return as the most dangerous woman in the galaxy in "Star Trek: Section 31," both on Paramount Plus. Over on Netflix, you'll find "Saturday Night," a frenetic biopic about the first episode of NBC's iconic sketch comedy show. And parents will be happy to know two hit kids movies just landed on streaming: You can catch "The Wild Robot" on Peacock and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" on paid video-on-demand services.

So without further ado, let's dive into what to watch this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the top new movies and shows to stream.

‘Gladiator II’ (Paramount Plus)

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott - YouTube Watch On

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel "Gladiator 2" picks up the Ancient Roman saga of bloodshed, political intrigue, and spectacle once more. Set 16 years after the events of the 2000 Best Picture winner, it follows prince Lucius Verus Aurelius (Paul Mescal), the young boy Maximus saved after the final battle, who has been living in exile since the events of "Gladiator."

After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger) who now rule Rome, Lucius is carted off to a fighting pit where he catches the eye of the ambitious arms dealer Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who buys him to turn the secret prince into a gladiator. But Lucius isn't after glory in the arena — he wants revenge against the Roman general who led the siege on his home (Pedro Pascal).

Watch now on Paramount Plus

‘Saturday Night’ (Netflix)

SATURDAY NIGHT – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Saturday Night Live" is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a biopic depicting the chaotic hours before the first episode premiered on NBC in 1975. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Reitman, "Saturday Night" follows producer Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and cast members including Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt) and Chevy Chase (Cory Michale Smith) in the dizzying 90 minutes leading up to that historic first broadcast.

Skeptical about whether they can pull it off is NBC executive David Tebet (Willem Dafoe), but Michaels is confident his game-changing live show is going to come together, one way or another. "Saturday Night" is nostalgia done right, capturing the fears and frustrations of all involved in a frenetic watch that offers a glimpse into the impossible success that's become such a mainstay in our homes today.

Watch now on Netflix

‘Star Trek: Section 31’ (Paramount Plus)

Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) was one of the best things about "Star Trek: Discovery," and now she returns to headline her very own film, "Star Trek: Section 31." The first “Star Trek” series in nearly a decade is a spy adventure from the final frontier that, rather than continuing where "Star Trek Beyond" left off, expands on the "Discovery" universe in a new chapter.

"Section 31" tells the story of how Georgiou, the unrepentant emperor from an alternate universe, comes to work with the titular group, Starfleet's top-secret black ops division. But when the most dangerous woman in the galaxy is sent to retrieve an even more dangerous device in a mission that could have ramifications for the entire Federation, she's forced to face the sins of her past.

Watch now on Paramount Plus

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

The Blue Blur's latest adventure raced onto paid video-on-demand platforms this week after managing to give Disney's "Mufasa" a run for its money at the box office. Even if you're not the target demographic, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" has plenty to offer between the return of Jim Carrey, this time having a blast pulling double duty in dual villainous roles, and the introduction of fan-favorite character Shadow (voiced by Keanu Reeves).

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) return to face off against their most powerful adversary yet, a mysterious hedgehog kept in captivity for 50 years who has now broken free from his bonds to wreak havoc on the world. Hopelessly outmatched, the trio teams up with Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) to take down this new threat.

Buy or rent on Amazon

'The Wild Robot' (Peacock)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature this year, "The Wild Robot" is an emotional rollercoaster that I can't recommend enough. Based on the popular children's novel by Peter Brown, it follows a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) who wakes up stranded on a remote, wild island with no memory of how she got there.

She learns to survive the unfamiliar environment by observing the animals and nature around her, eventually befriending a wiley fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal) and becoming the reluctant adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling Brightbill (Kit Connor). It's every bit as endearing as it sounds. "The Wild Robot" will tug on your heartstrings and features breathtaking animation up there with the "Spider-Verse" movies in terms of quality.

Watch now on Peacock