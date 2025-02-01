5 best new movies to stream this weekend (Feb. 1-2) on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more

We're somehow already heading into February, meaning now's the perfect time to pause, kick back on the sofa, and relax in front of one of the many great movies now available on Netflix, Prime Video, and more of the very best streaming services.

Arguably the biggest release of the entire week is the Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) release of "Moana 2", which was Disney's third movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office last year.

If a family comedy's not quite what you're looking for, Greg Kwedar's moving prison drama, "Sing Sing", has finally landed on PVOD platforms, plus Prime Video's just dropped its new Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell-led comedy, "You're Cordially Invited."

Here's more info about our picks for what to stream this weekend.

'Goodrich' (Max)

GOODRICH Trailer (2024) Mila Kunis, Michael Keaton - YouTube Watch On

If you need a laugh this weekend, Hallie Meyes-Shyer's "Goodrich" is the movie to stream. The movie follows Andy Goodrich (Michael Keaton), a down-on-his-luck dad who barely manages to fit in time with his young kids.

Late one night, he receives a phone call from his younger wife Naomi informing him that she is leaving him and is checking into a rehab facility for 90 days... leaving Andy to contend with their nine-year-old twins all on his own while also dealing with his struggling art gallery.

For help, he turns to his 36-year-old daughter, Grace (Mila Kunis), and this bizarre experience soon starts to help heal their strained bond, too. It's a warm, funny dose of light comedy, driven by Keaton's engaging performance.

Stream on Max from Feb. 1

'Here' (Netflix)

Here - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Here" might have received... mixed reviews (to put it mildly), but it's garnering a lot of interest on Netflix. It just arrived on the streamer this week, and quickly became (at the time of writing) one of the most popular watches on the platform

Based on the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire, "Here" sketches the story of a particular plot of land, and all the stories that have played out in that space ranging from the days of the dinosaurs right up to the here and now.

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, and Kelly Reilly star as the people who take up residence inside the home that eventually gets built on that spot, with de-aging tech employed to allow them to play people over the course of their lives.

Watch on Netflix now

'Moana 2' (PVOD)

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Eight years on from her much-loved maiden voyage, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) takes to the seas with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) in tow all over again in "Moana 2", the sequel that was originally meant to be a Disney Plus miniseries.

Set three years on from the events of the first film, this smash-hit sequel sees Moana leaving Motunui behind once again in the hope of finding other seafaring people. To do so, she heads off in search of a mysterious island called Motofetu, which was sunk to the bottom of the ocean by an evil storm god.

With a small team crew on board, including her old demigod pal, she journeys into far-off, dangerous waters on another bold adventure.

Buy/rent on Amazon now

'Sing Sing' (PVOD)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Greg Kwedar's lauded 2024 release is finally available to watch at home, fresh off the back of landing tons of plaudits like plenty of positive press and no less than three Oscar nods.

Set within New York's Sing Sing Correctional Facility (and based on the real-life Maximum Security Prison's arts program), "Sing Sing" follows John "Divine G" Whitfield (Colman Domingo), a man incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit.

Divine finds fresh purpose by participating in the prison's small theater group, acting alongside an ensemble that includes a number of formerly-incarcerated stars who went through the real rehabilitation scheme.

Buy/rent on Amazon now

'You're Cordially Invited' (Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Nicholas Stoller's "You're Cordially Invited" throws Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in a romantic comedy all about a wedding war.

High-flying TV producer Margot (Witherspoon) wants to throw her younger sister Neve (Meredith Hagner) the wedding she deserves, while widower Jim (Ferrell) is determined to do exactly the same for his daughter, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan).

The problem? Both those weddings have somehow been booked to go ahead on a remote island on the same day, forcing everyone to share the space and leading our two leads into a bridal party war.

Stream on Prime Video now